Our view: Now what?

Thank you to the postal workers who did their best to deliver ballots in a timely fashion, even after policies were put in place that slowed the delivery of mail. Following the election, questions will still need to be answered about the motive behind those policies.

Win or lose, thank you to the candidates who put themselves forward in hopes of serving our country. Some did so despite the risk to their reputations coming from purposeful misrepresentation of their policies. Political ads polluted the airwaves like never before this year, and while the wise ignored them, not everybody is wise.

Thank you to all the volunteers who gave their time and energy to political campaigns. Philosophies differ, but everyone who got involved did so because they believe in the American system of government.

Thank you to Department of Defense officials and others who increased protections to prevent foreign election interference this year.

And thank you to the visionaries who will look at this year’s election and figure out ways to make the next election easier, more inclusive and more certain. The greatest nation on Earth shouldn’t be running elections as if it’s the 19th century.