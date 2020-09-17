Our view: One smooth road

It’s a smooth road.
It’s freshly paved and, so far, not very crowded. Three lanes in each direction. The speed limit is a cool 65 mph. Those who can take it, should.
We’re talking about the first segment of the long-awaited Winston-Salem Northern Beltway, between Salem Parkway in Kernersville and Reidsville Road, otherwise known as U.S. 158, which opened two weekends ago. It’s only about 3.5 miles from one end to the other, but it’s a significant step in the beltway that, when finished, will improve the flow of traffic and provide new commercial opportunities — which we’ll certainly need once we recover sufficiently from the pandemic.
"This is one of those special days that we will look back on," Mayor Allen Joines said during a news conference Sept. 4, standing firmly in the road with other local leaders. "It will open development opportunities all along the way at the interchanges on the northeast side of our city."
The completion of the beltway link, along with the renovation of Salem Parkway, are both signs that “in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County we get projects done,” Mark Owens, the president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc., said.
"We are primed for the strongest rebound in the country," Owens said. "We're so thrilled that Winston-Salem and Forsyth County are poised for another explosion of growth."
There’s much more work to be done before the beltway is complete. But it could be open as far north as New Walkertown Road before the end of the year. When the segment between Reidsville and New Walkertown roads opens, the town of Walkertown should see some relief from heavy traffic on N.C. 66 through the center of town, Pat Ivey, the division engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation in Forsyth County, said. From there, the beltway will run to University Parkway with interchanges at Baux Mountain and Germanton roads and, one day, will continue all the way to U.S. 52.
This eastern leg of the beltway is a multi-year project that began in 2014 and will continue, likely, into 2022, providing new opportunities all along the way.
Salem Parkway opened to great fanfare (and a flurry of speeding tickets) at the beginning of February. Now driving on it is a little blasé. Oh, how quickly we become accustomed to change. Someday the beltway will just be a part of the landscape.
But right now, it’s fresh.
A new highway, admittedly, isn’t the most exciting development since sliced bread. But for families who have now watched all of Netflix and are thirsty for new entertainment options, think about the old days when people went for “a drive.” There are worse things to do with time.
And the beltway provides a sense of something we’ve been missing for several months: progress. We’ve borne the diminishing and closing of area amenities that we’ve known for decades. It’s encouraging to be reminded that things can change for the better, as well.
Driving this segment of the parkway may also be an appropriate prelude or coda to parking at the drive-in theater.
We have two: Marketplace Cinemas and The Drive at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. They’re both open tonight.