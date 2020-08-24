It’s disappointing to those who knew him personally and as a Forsyth County commissioner to learn that Everette Witherspoon Jr., a Democrat, has been found guilty of tax fraud. His behavior is a betrayal of the values they thought they saw in him.
Initially, a federal grand jury accused Witherspoon on three counts of filing a false tax return and one count of failing to file a tax return. In March, he pled guilty to one count of filing a fraudulent tax return and one count of failure to file a tax return. Last week, he was sentenced to 12 months and a day in federal prison, the Journal’s Michael Hewlett reported. He will have to report to federal prison by Oct. 15 and will also have to pay about $211,000 in restitution.
His conviction was the result of a federal investigation of a tax fraud scheme that ensnared five people, including a former president of the Winston-Salem NAACP.
Tax preparation was Witherspoon’s business — he owned two companies, one in Winston-Salem and one in Greensboro. (He also owned a rehabilitation service.) Fortunately, he was never accused of preparing false tax returns for anyone but himself.
But with the proceeds from his crime, more than $200,000 tax-free, he lived a lavish lifestyle for several years.
Witherspoon served as a two-term county commissioner with no scandals or claims of illegal behavior. He was defeated for a third term by a primary challenger in 2018.
In court last week, Witherspoon said he took full responsibility for the criminal charges he was convicted of. But he also said that his company had gone through audits with no finding of wrongdoing.
In a similar case, state Rep. David Lewis, a Republican, has been accused of federal fraud and tax violations. Prosecutors say he conducted a scheme to transfer $300,000 from his campaign committee to help his farm, which had been struggling after Hurricane Florence. The campaign was later repaid in full, but Lewis failed to report the expenditure to the N.C. State Board of Elections.
Lewis also opened a bank account for “NC GOP, Inc.” — which was not a legal entity — into which he deposited $65,000 from a campaign account.
Lewis has entered a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in which he’ll plead guilty to making false statements to a bank and failing to timely file a 2018 tax return. In exchange, prosecutors won’t seek an active prison sentence. He's also announced that he won't run for reelection.
“The plea agreement signifies my commitment to put an unfortunate chapter behind me,” Lewis said in a news release. “These are my mistakes, and my mistakes alone. I am very sorry for these mistakes, and I apologize.”
Lewis is a little better known throughout the state than Witherspoon — he was a chief legislative author of the Republican redistricting plans that were found to lead to illegal gerrymandering.
There’s a minor blessing in that none of these illegal activities involved defrauding voters. They were more personal crimes. But some will still conclude that their activities reflect on their perpetrators’ political affiliations.
If the crimes prove anything politically, it should be that no party has a monopoly on criminal behavior. All parties are composed of individuals who may err, who may purposely try to exploit others — and who may betray the trust given them by the public.
Those who obey the law and act with impeccable character should be justly rewarded by their constituents — just as those who break faith deserve to be punished.
Conviction of crime often serves as a springboard for repentance and reformation. Both men should resist any temptation to run again for public office — but we hope that both men will find ways to redeem themselves and serve others.
