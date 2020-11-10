Our view: Remember the veterans

Like many activities this year, thanks to coronavirus, Veterans Day observations are likely to be somewhat subdued. For the first time in recent memory, there will be no Veterans Day parade in Winston-Salem.
It’s regrettable. But it doesn’t mean that these heroes can’t be honored. We hope that everyone will at least take a few moments to reflect upon the military veterans among us, in their millions, who sacrificed their safety and security for ours. Whether the dwindling remnant of forces that went abroad to fight in World War II or recently returned warriors from Afghanistan or Syria, they deserve our respect and our appreciation.
And there will still be a few opportunities for public appreciation. A virtual ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. today at the Carolina Field of Honor in Kernersville, which can be viewed at www.highpoint.edu/live.
Featured speakers include retired three-star Gen. Robert VanAntwerp.
Also, a drive-through veteran recognition event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the old Sears parking lot at Hanes Mall. Veterans there will be treated to a ballpark-style lunch and entertainment including live music, a 2020 Freightliner “Ride of Pride” truck and, not least of all, Bolt, the Winston-Salem Dash mascot. The event is sponsored by Trellis Supportive Care and Flow GMC Winston-Salem.
Registration is required at VeteranEvent@TrellisSupport.org.
As a writer to our readers’ forum notes today, our forebears were willing to sacrifice for the good of the nation during World War II, yet many today find it difficult to sacrifice for public health.
Following safety protocols helps veterans, among others, some of whom are now among vulnerable populations.
Military service calls dedicated men and women from all walks of life in America — and some from other countries — who serve regardless of race, religion, gender or economic circumstances. They teach us that those superficial characteristics don't matter when we're united for a worthy cause.
Though they give their all, America has not always given enough in return. Veterans returning from war often bear the scars, physical, emotional and mental, of witnessing the worst depravity of mankind. Adjusting to civilian life can be difficult. Though the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, VFW and volunteer groups offer resources, too many of our veterans have wound up unemployed, on the streets or victims of the opioid crisis that continue to ravage our communities.
Veterans also face higher levels of suicide than the general public. Approximately 17 U.S. veterans die by suicide every day, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The causes vary, but include depression and other mental-health challenges.
No doubt the pressure of coronavirus doesn’t help.
It’s appropriate to take a day to honor our veterans, but let’s work to keep them in mind at other times, as well. According to Cyndi Briggs, the creator of the Soldiers' Heart Oral History Project and Podcast (www.soldiersheartnc.com), we can honor them by listening. “Every veteran I've interviewed (100+) appreciated the opportunity to tell their story. Giving someone the space to share what is true for them is the greatest gift we can give.”
Organizations like the Honor Flight Network, Operation Gratitude and the Wounded Warrior Project work hard for our veterans year-round. They're worthy of our support. Let's let our heroes know that we appreciate and honor their sacrifice.
