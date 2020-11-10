Our view: Remember the veterans

Like many activities this year, thanks to coronavirus, Veterans Day observations are likely to be somewhat subdued. For the first time in recent memory, there will be no Veterans Day parade in Winston-Salem.

It’s regrettable. But it doesn’t mean that these heroes can’t be honored. We hope that everyone will at least take a few moments to reflect upon the military veterans among us, in their millions, who sacrificed their safety and security for ours. Whether the dwindling remnant of forces that went abroad to fight in World War II or recently returned warriors from Afghanistan or Syria, they deserve our respect and our appreciation.

And there will still be a few opportunities for public appreciation. A virtual ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. today at the Carolina Field of Honor in Kernersville, which can be viewed at www.highpoint.edu/live.

Featured speakers include retired three-star Gen. Robert VanAntwerp.