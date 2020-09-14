Human beings are resilient creatures who can adjust to discomfort. But while we adapt to the “new normal” of the coronavirus, let’s not forget that this crisis we’re going through is not normal — it’s full of unique stresses, some of them subtle but pervasive. Remaining healthy can be challenging.
The coronavirus has taken a particularly harsh toll on the mental health of young Americans, according to a new poll conducted by NORC (formerly called the National Opinion Research Center) at the University of Chicago. Twenty-five percent of young adults in the U.S. — ages 18 through 34 — rate their mental health as fair or poor, while only 39% say their mental health is excellent or very good.
Compare that to 13% of older adults, who rate their mental health as fair or poor, and 56% of older adults, who say their mental health is excellent or very good.
Fifty-five percent of younger adults surveyed said that they have felt difficulties piling up too high to overcome. Only 33% of those who are older said the same.
Young adults are consistently showing higher rates of psychosomatic symptoms, like trouble sleeping, headaches or crying, compared to other age groups, according to the study.
According to the Mental Health Association in Forsyth County, more than 50% of the local residents who have recently used its online mental-health screening tools are under 25. Around a quarter of the screening participants listed COVID-19, current events and finances as contributing factors to their feelings of loneliness, isolation, depression and anxiety.
Young adults often face stress as they leave comfortable homes and begin to make their way into the world. Under current conditions — a virus that calls for limiting social contact and a slowed economy that offers diminished work opportunities — the situation is even more dire.
But while young adults may have unique challenges, that doesn’t mean that life is a breeze for everyone else. Older adults may be more resilient, but they can also have more difficulty maintaining social ties. In addition, there were people in our community who struggled with emotional and mental difficulties even before the pandemic began.
“People with mental illnesses who already had preexisting problems with isolation and few social contacts have been hit really hard,” Andy Hagler, the executive director of the Mental Health Association in Forsyth County, told the Journal. “That is why the work of supportive services are important.”
A new local initiative, the MY5NC Challenge, aims to reduce the impact of social isolation during the pandemic. Created by a statewide coalition of individuals and groups that understand mental health challenges — including the N.C. Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse Services, and Winston-Salem’s Green Tree Peer Center — its participants are invited to identify five individuals to check in with three times a week for brief conversations.
According to Laurie Coker, the director of the Green Tree Peer Center, even brief telephone contact can have a positive impact on people, helping them feel more grounded and supported during this time. She says that brief outreach probably has contributed to reducing crisis situations in the lives of some vulnerable people.
More information can be found at www.facebook.com/pvncprn.
In addition, the Mental Health Association in Forsyth County offers online support groups. For more information, go to www.triadmentalhealth.org.
We’d be pleased to learn about — and share — other such initiatives in the community.
There’s no shame in seeking help; it’s the first survival skill we learn as children.
Bit by bit, we’re muddling our way through this crisis, learning as we go how to protect and assist each other. Working together, we’ll make it.
