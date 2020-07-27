Though it may seem too simplistic at first, it’s likely that coronavirus has played a role.
The flurry of shootings in Winston-Salem this month is troubling and fearsome.
Fortunately, it’s not a situation that is likely to persist, especially as our law enforcement professionals, as well as other community members, do their part to keep us safe.
A total of 10 shooting incidents have occurred in Winston-Salem since July 11. Several of the shooting victims are in stable condition in a local hospital, but three ended in deaths. One of those, Kalil Nathaniel Rice, 19, tragically, died from playing Russian roulette.
Most of the victims, as well as many of the perpetrators, were young — in their late teens or early 20s. Two victims of a drive-by shooting Sunday morning were in their late 30s. One murder victim was in his 50s.
“We believe many are gang-related shooting incidents, including retaliations,” Assistant Police Chief Natoshia Miles told the Journal.
“We are seeing many in our community on short fuses for obvious reasons,” Jack Monell, an associate professor of justice studies at Winston-Salem State University, told the Journal in an email. “Many feel stifled, worried about employment and stressed about how our future looks within the city, the state and nationally.
“With the uncertainty of the fall, frustration and anxiety will continue to impact some of the decisions our citizens make.”
“People are confused,” Marva Reid, a local community activist, told the Journal. “We are bored, and we don’t know what to do.
“We, adults haven’t figured out anything for young people to do,” Reid said. “We haven’t figured out what we are going to do with ourselves. We don’t know what our futures look like.”
But though COVID-19 may have made matters worse, they weren’t perfect to start with.
As Jeff MacIntosh, a member of the Winston-Salem City Council, said, “It’s obviously pretty easy to come up with a gun if you are a 14-, 15-, (or a) 16-year-old kid in Winston-Salem. There is something wrong with that equation.”
Just as many causes contribute to gun violence — from a lack of supervision and guidance to economic pressures and easy access to firearms — the solution requires a multi-pronged approach that includes law enforcement as well as community organizations like churches and Boys and Girls Clubs. But they’re going to be hampered, to some degree, as long as coronavirus infections threaten us.
“Without any proper interventions from community leaders, mental health and social services professionals and our law enforcement community, we will continue to see a steady rise,” Monell warns.
Continuing to practice good pandemic hygiene will help us return to a semblance of normalcy.
The violence hasn’t been limited to Winston-Salem, of course. As Mayor Allen Joines and Winston-Salem Police Capt. Steven Tollie told the Journal, similar gun violence is taking place across the United States, including in cities such as New York, Dallas, Philadelphia and Atlanta — and High Point, where nine shootings occurred in three days this month.
Despite the recent flare-up, Winston-Salem is one of the safest communities in the country — the safest city in North Carolina, according to WalletHub.com. Most of us can walk the streets with no threat to our personal safety.
Still, we’d be happy to see the number of incidents fall.
