The return of the SpaceX Dragon capsule to Earth on Sunday serves as an inspiring reminder of what mankind can accomplish when we put our intellects, imagination and other resources to good purpose.
The splashdown of the capsule, in the gulf waters off the coast of Pensacola, Fla., was the first such water landing for astronauts since the Apollo-Soyuz mission ended in the Pacific Ocean on July 24, 1975 — 45 years ago. It was reminiscent of the golden age of space exploration, when we sent missions to the moon in the name of scientific discovery and world peace.
Two NASA astronauts, test pilots Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, rode the capsule to the International Space Station back in May, itself a historic event. It was the first time a private company, Elon Musk’s SpaceX, delivered human beings into Earth orbit.
Despite NASA’s many successes, human spaceflight stalled a bit after Apollo 17 in 1972, as political priorities and Americans’ attention turned elsewhere. NASA developed the space shuttle to carry astronauts to the space station, beginning in 1981, but the final space shuttle mission ended in 2011. Since then, we’ve relied on Russia to taxi our astronauts back and forth — until now.
Space flight always calls for international cooperation, but there’s something to be said for the ability to launch and land our own ships.
There’s also something to be said for private industry’s involvement in the space program, as exemplified by companies like SpaceX, Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin. These companies have been able to reduce the cost of space travel while advancing innovation. The future of space exploration will clearly involve private industry.
Programs to increase the role of private industry were promoted by both the Bush and Obama administrations. President Trump is also supportive of private industry’s involvement, and has been a big booster of NASA’s plans to return to the moon by 2024.
Space exploration has captured the imaginations of many, not only for its cool factor, but because it could lead to scientific discoveries that might help solve Earth problems.
Speaking of Earth problems, the crew of the ship that recovered the astronauts in the Gulf of Mexico, including doctors and nurses, had to be tested for coronavirus and quarantined for two weeks before the astronauts returned. And the capsule had to be routed to avoid contact with stormwaters generated by Tropical Storm Isaias. The astronauts may well wish they’d stayed at the space station.
Though another SpaceX crew could return to the space station as early as next month, SpaceX has ambitions beyond shuttling astronauts. It’s also among companies developing a space tourism industry that will allow the well-heeled to fly into Earth orbit, perhaps as early as next year. And Musk has long expressed his desire to send people to Mars, as well as travel there himself. He just might make it.
It’s humorous now to watch movies like “2001: A Space Oddysey,” which predicted routine space flight long before now. The future isn’t what it used to be.
Space itself still holds many challenges for would-be explorers. But they’re challenges we understand better now, thanks to the efforts and investments of both private companies and NASA.
Some think we need to solve more of our earthly problems before we shoot for the stars. But our daily struggles didn’t stop the Apollo astronauts, nor did they stop SpaceX.
