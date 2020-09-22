Our view: Stealing UNC campus power

Of all the most urgent challenges faced by the UNC System, the search process for new chancellors isn’t one of them. And yet that process may be “fixed” with an unwise, unnecessary and unjustifiable change that very likely makes it worse.

Now UNC President Peter Hans can nominate up to two candidates, one of whom automatically would become a finalist for the job.

This gives far more weight to the president’s recommendations for the post and far less influence to each of the 17 UNC campuses’ trustees.

Under the old policy, the board of trustees at each campus appointed a search committee to recruit and interview candidates. From among that field, each board then submitted the names of at least two finalists to the UNC System president. From among the finalists, the president recommended one for approval or rejection by the UNC Board of Governors.

The change turns that process on its ear.

Even though they would go through the same interview process as the other candidates, one of Hans’ nominees essentially would receive a first-round bye into the final round, no matter how those local interviews went.