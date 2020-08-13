Following a troublesome flare-up of shootings, the city of Winston-Salem and the Winston-Salem Police Department seem to be on the same page. That should be reassuring to the rest of us.
The agreement was evident during Monday’s Public Safety Committee meeting, held remotely, when East Ward Council Member Annette Scippio called for more support for the police department as a way to reduce gun violence.
"This is not racial. This is about crime," Scippio said. "This is about bad behavior. Residents need to know that law enforcement is working on their behalf. We need to allow our police department to do the work we pay them to do ... to maintain safety and security and peace in our neighborhoods." Well said.
Not that she’s opposed to social programs, Scippio said, but they can’t effect change quickly enough to solve gun violence, a problem that is immediate and urgent.
“I am totally in favor of also doing various community programs that will take care of the problem down the road,” Scippio said. "We have residents who are afraid to sit on their porch. We have children who can't play in their front yard or their back yard. We have folks who can't walk down the street. We have drive-by shootings. This is not Chicago ... This is Winston-Salem. People are amazed we have this violence going on."
The city's Finance Committee, which also met remotely Monday, voted unanimously to spend $2 million for 62 new police cruisers. The city also plans to use $2.6 million in coronavirus relief money from the federal government on police salaries, shifting $1 million originally scheduled for police salaries to social programs.
In addition, council member James Taylor, during Monday's Finance Committee meeting, recommended buying cameras that can livestream video from high-crime neighborhoods. He said they would help in areas where violence is being committed, but people don’t speak up for fear of retaliation.
The Finance Committee also endorsed a joint drug task force that would unite the efforts of law enforcement officers in Winston-Salem, Kernersville and Forsyth County, at no extra expense to the city.
It’s a well-rounded use of available funds.
It’s appropriate that more funds should go both to law enforcement and to social programs that may alleviate the need to put officers at risk in the future. We need both.
Shootings and other violence often find their roots in poverty, drugs and other societal problems and could be reduced if we find ways to eliminate them before they proliferate. The more schools we build, the fewer prisons we’ll need.
Scippio is right in a tense time like this to remind the police department that we all appreciate their work, as was Taylor, who told police officials taking part remotely, "We love you, we trust you, and we will work together to solve these problems."
One way to support them in the future, still, may be to reallocate some of the work they do – like dealing with homeless or mentally ill people -- to more appropriate agencies. It’s a topic that could bear more discussion.
In the meantime, we should all keep in mind that the problems faced by police officers are compounded these days, not only by a public that can be less than cooperative, but by a deadly pandemic, every time they set foot out of their homes. They deserve our support.
