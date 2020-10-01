Our view: Take a deep breath and go

Again, the training wheels are still on. The coronavirus is still a serious threat. Masking, social-distancing, hand-washing and other precautions are still necessary.

And while the public is no doubt ready for a bit more freedom, it remains to be seen whether they’ll trust the situation enough to, say, sit in a dark movie theater for two hours.

The governor’s approach "makes sense given the nature of the pandemic," John Quinterno, a principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy, told the Journal’s Richard Craver earlier this week.

"He should be commended for maintaining an approach that attempts to balance economic concerns with health concerns. The fact that North Carolina hasn't seen the severe COVID spikes seen in other states and has been able to keep its recent COVID numbers level speaks to the results of that approach."

Cooper and state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said the move from Phase 2.5 to Phase Three is based primarily on stabilizations in coronavirus cases these past two months and a slight decline in hospitalizations.