Our view: Take a deep breath and go

It’s progress. Slim, but some.
Beginning at 5 p.m. today, North Carolina is moving to Phase Three of Gov. Roy Cooper’s coronavirus reopening plan. This is sure to bring some measure of relief to many, especially small business owners who have been struggling to keep the doors open. We hope the loosened restrictions will improve their financial outlook.
It’s not a return to the before-times, though; we’ve all still got to be conscientious about the possibility of being infected by the airborne virus — and the possibility of infecting others.
Among the changes announced:
- Bars may operate at 30% outdoor capacity or 100 people, whichever is less.
- Movie theaters and conference centers can operate indoors at 30% capacity or 100 people, whichever is less.
- Small outdoor venues that hold fewer than 10,000 people can operate at 30% capacity or 100 people, whichever is less.
- Large outdoor venues that hold 10,000 or more can operate at 7% capacity.
- Outdoor amusement parks can operate at 30% capacity.
Among the continued requirements:
- Face coverings remain mandatory for people over 5.
- Mass gatherings remain limited to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.
- The existing alcohol curfew is extended to 11 p.m.
Again, the training wheels are still on. The coronavirus is still a serious threat. Masking, social-distancing, hand-washing and other precautions are still necessary.
And while the public is no doubt ready for a bit more freedom, it remains to be seen whether they’ll trust the situation enough to, say, sit in a dark movie theater for two hours.
The governor’s approach "makes sense given the nature of the pandemic," John Quinterno, a principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy, told the Journal’s Richard Craver earlier this week.
"He should be commended for maintaining an approach that attempts to balance economic concerns with health concerns. The fact that North Carolina hasn't seen the severe COVID spikes seen in other states and has been able to keep its recent COVID numbers level speaks to the results of that approach."
Cooper and state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said the move from Phase 2.5 to Phase Three is based primarily on stabilizations in coronavirus cases these past two months and a slight decline in hospitalizations.
But the numbers are still not that great. There were 479 active cases of coronavirus in Forsyth County as of Wednesday. Forsyth County’s death count of 103 includes 27 during September.
So: Caution, caution, caution.
As for the “let us decide for ourselves” contingency, this is a good opportunity for them to show us that they can take responsibility for themselves. The reins are loosened — don’t take it as license to go crazy.
In the meantime, some enterprising and creative Winston-Salemites have been working around the restrictions, like with the Streatery’s outside dining, which will continue this weekend; last weekend’s Ardmore Art Walk; outdoor concerts coming up at locales like SECCA, with limited audiences; and, right now, The Drive-Thru at the Carolina Classic Fair. Despite the conditions, these events have the power to create warm memories for participants.
In other changes, drivers will have to start feeding downtown parking meters again beginning Monday. Enforcement was halted several months ago as coronavirus emptied the streets, but that’s over now. We’ll reluctantly call this progress.
One day we’ll boast about Winston-Salem’s calm and civil response to this trying time. In the meantime: caution.
