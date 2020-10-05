Our view: Teachers are worth it

The salary increases approved last month for teachers and other employees of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools are welcome — and especially timely for a workforce having to deal with a deadly pandemic. Called on to do more than they’ve ever done before, under worse conditions than ever before, they deserve every penny and more.
Teachers and certified support staff will receive a $2,000 increase in their salaries beginning in the current 2020-21 school year, the Journal’s John Hinton reported. They will also receive a lump-sum bonus of $350 by Oct. 31.
The school board approved the plan unanimously.
The increases are a result of the quarter-cent tax increase that voters approved back in March, before most of us knew a health threat was approaching. The vote raised the sales-tax rate from 6.75% to 7%. As unpopular as tax increases are, our community saw the wisdom in supplementing our education professionals’ salaries.
County officials then estimated that the increase would bring in about $13 million for teacher supplemental pay the first year, ranging from $2,000 to $3,000 for each teacher a year.
The projection now is for about $11 million.
"In future years, if sales revenue increases, the additional revenue can be used to provide a graduated schedule to address local governments in priority order for beginning, mid-range and veteran-level certified staff," Andrea Gillus, the district's chief financial officer, told the school board.
The increases serve as an important reminder now of the importance of voting. If we want it, we have to make our will known in the voting booth.
A decision made at last week’s school board meeting, unfortunately, is not as much of a sure bet. By a vote of 6 to 3, the school board decided to gradually move students from remote learning to a blend of in-person and remote classes.
The vote was taken after Joshua Swift, the county's public health director, presented data that seemed to show an improved risk portrait.
"The daily rate is trending down," Swift said. "We are around 25 to 30 virus-related cases every day."
"Our focus is a safe return to the classroom for our students and employees," Superintendent Angela Hairston said. "We continue to work with the Forsyth County Department of Public Health to monitor health trends very closely and believe a phased approach best enables us to create classroom environments that are both safe and provide the positive learning experiences our students need."
Many parents have seen the detrimental effect that sequestering at home is having on their children and have been urging the school system to move forward with a reopening plan. And the parents are right — remote learning is inadequate for practically all students.
But the priority must be protecting the lives of students and teachers alike. No school is paying its teachers enough for them to risk their lives.
We know it’s tough. There’s little doubt that everyone wants the schools to reopen. But children now make up 10% of all U.S. coronavirus cases, up from 2% in April, the American Academy of Pediatrics reported last week. Incidents began rising in early September as many youngsters returned to their classrooms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This is a very difficult time for all involved, and the schools could use every bit of assistance and encouragement we can give them. We appreciate everything our educators are doing to help us all get through this crisis.
