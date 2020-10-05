Our view: Teachers are worth it

The increases serve as an important reminder now of the importance of voting. If we want it, we have to make our will known in the voting booth.

A decision made at last week’s school board meeting, unfortunately, is not as much of a sure bet. By a vote of 6 to 3, the school board decided to gradually move students from remote learning to a blend of in-person and remote classes.

The vote was taken after Joshua Swift, the county's public health director, presented data that seemed to show an improved risk portrait.

"The daily rate is trending down," Swift said. "We are around 25 to 30 virus-related cases every day."

"Our focus is a safe return to the classroom for our students and employees," Superintendent Angela Hairston said. "We continue to work with the Forsyth County Department of Public Health to monitor health trends very closely and believe a phased approach best enables us to create classroom environments that are both safe and provide the positive learning experiences our students need."

Many parents have seen the detrimental effect that sequestering at home is having on their children and have been urging the school system to move forward with a reopening plan. And the parents are right — remote learning is inadequate for practically all students.