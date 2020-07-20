We appreciate the deliberation that went into the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board’s decision to move forward in the fall with remote learning. We’re sure the decision was difficult, but of all the options possible, the board wisely chose the safest option for the health of our children and the community, which must be paramount.
School board members listened to a variety of opinions from parents, teachers and students before voting 8-1 on Friday to proceed with full-time remote learning for the first nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year, which begins Aug. 17. After the first nine weeks, if progress has been made against the coronavirus, the school board could opt for a partly virtual, partly in-person model, known as Plan B.
A lot of that will depend on whether local residents can practice good pandemic hygiene, made evident by a decrease in the number of those infected and a reduction in deaths.
At this point, there’s little excuse for any of us to not be doing our part.
In explaining her decision, School Superintendent Angela Hairston cited the high numbers of cases in North Carolina and the cost of keeping students and staff safe inside school buildings, money that the district doesn’t have.
Our schools have been underfunded for quite some time now; asking teachers and administrators to take on the extra duty of coronavirus safety monitor would be too much, especially when Forsyth County is one of the eight counties in the state running the greatest risk of rapid spread.
Hairston also noted a staff survey that indicated nearly 20 percent of teachers say they were fearful of coming back or needed special accommodations.
“We must have their full support and endorsement if we are to reopen safely,” she said.
Lori Farrington, a teacher at Walkertown Middle School, was among those reluctant to return. “Plan B says I should be a martyr,” she said.
We ask enough of our teachers without asking that, also.
Though it may be safest, remote learning isn’t the best way to learn, of course. And not everyone is happy about the school board’s decision.
But the teachers are going to do their best and we hope they’ll receive the support they deserve from everyone in the community.
Because of the school system’s move to online learning in mid-March, teachers now have a little experience on which to base — and improve — their online learning techniques.
The school district also has about $900,000 in federal CARES money to hire teams to reach out to the 10,000 or so students who were, at least part of the time, missing in action.
But parents and students will need to show some personal initiative — and imagination. This is a continuing situation. Teachers aren’t going to be leaning over students’ shoulders to force them to participate — they’ll have to do it for themselves.
We encourage anyone who can help, by tutoring or reading to students remotely or in other ways, to consider volunteering. Information can be found online at https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/domain/74
Some have speculated that youngsters are not as susceptible to coronavirus. Yet some have died from it, and many more carry it. Even if they have no symptoms, those who have been infected are capable of transmitting it to adults — in this case, not only their family members, but teachers, school staff members, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and many others.
When it comes to our children, the last thing we want to say is, “We should have been more cautious.”
