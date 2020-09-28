Our view: The fair will be lit

Instead, visitors will be allowed to park and order food. All the best fair offerings will be available, including barbecue, corndogs, cheese steaks, tacos, ribbon fries, funnel cakes and all manner of deep-fried desserts, from Oreos to pumpkin pie.

At this point, fairgoers can also buy Carolina Classic Fair T-shirts — we hope they’ll feature the fair’s fresh new logo — and goodie bags that include advance tickets to the 2021 fair.

There will be a wait to receive the food, fair organizers warn, but video messages and other entertainment will be shared with fairgoers.

Families may want to bring games or stories to share in their car while they wait.

Fairgoers will exit through a “Road Bump” ride, which we hope is less volatile than the Tilt-A-Whirl.

If that’s not enough, drive-in movies will be featured on the midway on Friday and Saturday nights — two at 7:05 p.m. and two at 9:15 p.m. Movie tickets should be purchased online beforehand through the fair's website; each movie is limited to 350 tickets. Weather allowing, fireworks will be featured between the films.

There also will be virtual exhibits of agriculture, livestock, food and local arts and crafts on the fair’s website.