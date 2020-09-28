Our view: The fair will be lit

It’s enough to make our mouths water.
Put away the abrasive news and campaign hoopla and just bask for a couple of minutes in the fact that local organizers refused to take coronavirus for an answer. We will have a fair this year, they said, if we have to keep people in their cars and drive them through it — which is just what they will do.
The Carolina Classic Fair will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, directing cars through the 27th Street entrance to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Participants will remain in their cars, which will be guided through a variety of activities and amenities that includes fair food served by 12 vendors.
But we’re getting ahead. Step by step:
Cars enter — and there’s no admission price, but fair organizers ask for a donation of canned food — five cans is suggested — that will go to Crisis Control Ministry. At that point, fairgoers will be given menus (also available online) so they can plan their grubbery.
Drivers will be directed to a loose-change game, where they’ll have the opportunity to throw change into a bucket. Cosponsored by WBFJ radio, the change will help support the Salvation Army.
Then each car will be loaded onto the Tilt-A-Whirl.
Just kidding. But wouldn’t that be great?
Instead, visitors will be allowed to park and order food. All the best fair offerings will be available, including barbecue, corndogs, cheese steaks, tacos, ribbon fries, funnel cakes and all manner of deep-fried desserts, from Oreos to pumpkin pie.
At this point, fairgoers can also buy Carolina Classic Fair T-shirts — we hope they’ll feature the fair’s fresh new logo — and goodie bags that include advance tickets to the 2021 fair.
There will be a wait to receive the food, fair organizers warn, but video messages and other entertainment will be shared with fairgoers.
Families may want to bring games or stories to share in their car while they wait.
Fairgoers will exit through a “Road Bump” ride, which we hope is less volatile than the Tilt-A-Whirl.
If that’s not enough, drive-in movies will be featured on the midway on Friday and Saturday nights — two at 7:05 p.m. and two at 9:15 p.m. Movie tickets should be purchased online beforehand through the fair's website; each movie is limited to 350 tickets. Weather allowing, fireworks will be featured between the films.
There also will be virtual exhibits of agriculture, livestock, food and local arts and crafts on the fair’s website.
The fair generally generates crowds of around 300,000 per year. We don’t know what to expect this year, but we hope crowds are large — and patient. This is the first time the fair has been operated this way, so organizers don't know quite what to expect.
But we're delighted that the fair will be held this year, even in this truncated state. It’s commendable, and in the best tradition of the City of Arts and Innovation, that fair organizers decided to make the best of a challenging situation. We have no doubt that this year’s fair will be capable of producing full bellies and happy memories, just like its predecessors.
For more information, including a map of the drive-thru and schedule of events, visit www.carolinaclassicfair.com.
