A whole new kind of school year begins tomorrow as our K-12 students sit at the kitchen table and open their laptops. The next nine weeks of school will consist of remote learning, with students logging into their lessons and meeting their teachers and fellow students online. The arrangement will require levels of maturity and discipline that we don’t usually associate with children.
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system has been preparing for this day. Educators have especially been preparing for the inevitability of students falling behind.
“We will implement the concept of Cares Teams, so that when children are falling behind academically or with technology usage, we will have a Cares Team at every single school helping children work through challenges,” School Superintendent Angela Hairston told the Journal’s Lisa O’Donnell last week.
“We’ll also have community-based teams who will go out to homes and help students and parents create learning environments. We are working throughout the community with faith-based organizations and municipalities to open libraries … to have seats available for children who are in need. While we know parents with means will continue to do what they’ve always done, we must acknowledge that so many of our children don’t have the support for a culture of learning outside the schoolhouse or don’t have internet access and will struggle in the virtual world.”
It’s unrealistic to think that this year will provide the same levels of learning comprehension and absorption as a regular school year. It won’t. We’re especially concerned with third-graders, who statewide have been struggling to reach the proper level of reading comprehension for years.
Every school year is tough. And every year we seem to expect more from our educators. They have to be social workers and security guards as well as teachers. Now they have to be YouTube influencers. Teachers deserve every bit of support we can muster.
Some students will excel. Others will struggle for years to make up lost ground.
But that’s as much the result of years of underfunding education as the consequences of the coronavirus.
Remote learning has its own risks. Keeping children at home increases the likelihood of stress and inactivity, which can affect the body’s immune system.
But it’s still the best of a limited number of options.
Any skeptics should notice that while children represent fewer than 10% of all confirmed U.S. COVID-19 cases, the total number of youth cases has almost doubled in the last month, according to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics. Almost 180,000 new child cases were reported between July 9 and Aug. 6, the report says.
They should also take note of the Cherokee County School District, some 40 miles north of Atlanta, where a high school has been closed and more than 1,100 students and staff members are in quarantine after only eight days of reopening.
Or consider the 13 school districts out of 65 in Tennessee that have closed or altered their schedules within three weeks of opening.
Or consider a private school in Maryland, attended by a close relative of President Trump, that will remain closed through Oct. 1, despite the president’s insistence that schools open.
We can’t risk our children to a deadly disease, either.
But each of us can do our part by continuing to take the coronavirus seriously and by urging our legislators to, also.
