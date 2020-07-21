What does the Trump administration have against veterans?
You have to wonder. Twice now in two months the administration has sided with the for-profit universities instead of veterans who need protection against unscrupulous schools.
First, President Trump vetoed a bill designed to promote debt forgiveness for veterans who had been defrauded by predatory schools. Unfortunately, a lot of veterans have fallen for claims from for-profit schools that take their GI Bill benefits and leave them worse off than they were before.
Too many veterans have believed aggressive marketing that makes false or misleading claims about the programs these schools offer and whether completing their courses would lead to good jobs.
Some veterans have exhausted their GI Bill money and gone into debt to finish courses, only to learn the degree they earned is worthless.
That veto came in May.
Now the Department of Veterans Affairs has announced that some of the worst offenders can start taking GI Bill money from unsuspecting veterans again.
After the Federal Trade Commission imposed heavy penalties last year on schools that had repeatedly targeted veterans with deceptive advertising, the VA announced in March that four offending schools could no longer enroll students using the GI bill. It was about time.
But now, after heavy lobbying from the for-profit school industry, the VA has said that the four schools — the University of Phoenix, Perdoceo Education Corporation, Bellevue University and Temple University — have cleaned up their acts and are once again allowed to enroll GI bill students.
Right.
Over the years, despite repeatedly being cited by state and federal law enforcement for violating laws, these schools have preyed on veterans. Call them on one shady approach, and they come up with another.
The GI Bill gives veterans a reliable source of money — unlike many other students who struggle to pay tuition and fees — and, as a bonus, a loophole in federal law means that GI Bill benefits don’t count toward the requirement that no more than 90% of a for-profit school’s revenue can come from federal funds. No wonder the schools target veterans.
One of the four, the University of Phoenix, has received more GI Bill money than any other school since the GI Bill started nearly 80 years ago.
So it would be a real stretch to believe that the schools have genuinely changed their ways in just a few months.
Meanwhile, Democratic attorneys general in more than 20 states have sued Education Secretary Betsy DeVos for her change in the policy over debt forgiveness.
The Obama administration had issued a rule to make it easier for students who had been told false information about the success of their graduates to have debts forgiven. DeVos came up with a new policy, saying that rule made it too easy for borrowers to get student loans forgiven.
You’d think the education secretary might appreciate a rule that favors students.
DeVos’ policy change prompted Congress to pass the law that Trump vetoed in May.
Schools should not be allowed to lure any students with aggressive marketing that makes false claims.
That’s all the more true when the prospective students are veterans.
When it comes to grabbing headlines by interfering in the military justice system, Trump is all too eager. He could help veterans and the military a lot more by not making life more difficult for men and women who have served their country honorably and simply want to prepare for productive civilian lives.
