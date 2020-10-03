Our view: Trump’s diagnosis

There’s no joy to be taken from the news, revealed by tweet very early Friday morning, that President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus. Even in the midst of a rancourous electoral campaign, there’s no schadenfreude to be felt from learning that they, and perhaps others close to them, have been exposed to a deadly virus. Instead, we should all hope and pray for their recovery.

At 74, and perhaps not quite as healthy as he has claimed, Trump is in a high-risk group.

The Trumps are reportedly self-isolating. “We will get through this together,” Trump tweeted Friday morning.

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said Friday that the president and first lady “are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted Friday, "Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family." Well wishes came in from many others.