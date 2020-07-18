President Trump continues to do little to show the nation that he’s more interested in the public’s health than in his popularity and his reelection campaign.
Last week’s outrages included his administration’s smear campaign against Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert. Fauci had been key to the administration’s coronavirus response until, apparently, Trump tired of being contradicted by factual information.
On Monday, after members of Trump’s administration had tweeted criticism and a cartoon that made fun of Fauci, the White House released a list critical of him — in the same format used for opposition research.
Then Trump’s top trade adviser, Peter Navarro — no medical expert — wrote a scathing and misleading op-ed critical of Fauci that was published on Tuesday.
By that point, people had had enough. Several major medical organizations, federal health officials and senior congressional Republicans came to Fauci’s defense.
Trump and his administration then backpedaled. “I am shocked — shocked — to discover that Fauci is being criticized,” they seemed to say.
For the record, yes, Fauci’s opinion about some viral precautions has changed, as new evidence has been uncovered. That’s a sign of good science, not bad.
For his part, Fauci, who tries to avoid politics, said, “Let’s stop this nonsense,” in an interview with The Atlantic.
Let’s. The White House needs to get its act together and concentrate on the public good, not this shooting-yourself-in-the-foot political bickering.
Then on Wednesday, we learned that the Trump administration is diverting data related to the pandemic — the numbers of the infected and deceased, as well as availability of equipment and hospital beds — away from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and to a private technology firm, which will then give it to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Trump administration says this change will speed up reporting, but there’s no indication that it was slow to start with. The CDC already has well-established lines of data exchange with hospitals.
Many officials fear that cutting the CDC out of the loop will give the Trump administration opportunities to massage the information to Trump’s political benefit.
We’d like to say that sounds far-fetched, but as epidemiologist Saskia Popescu of the University of Arizona told NPR on Thursday, “It’s really hard not to see this as some kind of interference, or, like, snub at the CDC. … With so many concerns over the politicization of data right now, this is concerning.”
“Whoever controls the data is in the driver’s seat. They have the power,” Dr. Christopher Ohl, a professor of infectious diseases at Wake Forest Baptist Health, told NBC News. “I’m concerned that we’ll only get what their analyses and conclusions are, and there won’t be any way to corroborate it.”
Indeed. If the Trump administration intends to have any credibility, this policy needs to be reversed.
With his constant downplaying of the coronavirus threat, not to mention his paranoid insistence that it’s all about him — he continues to flirt with claims that the virus is a “hoax” intended to hurt him politically — Trump has done nothing to earn our confidence and much to lead us to think he’s more interested in his re-election than in the public’s health.
We doubt Trump’s approach — trying to talk the virus to death — is going to change. We simply must do the best we can without presidential leadership.
Fortunately, the leadership we’re finding closer to home is much more reliable.
