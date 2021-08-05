Friday letters: Amtrak through Winston-Salem

Reluctant conservative

As a conservative who is highly entertained by Tucker Carlson and some of his colleagues, I’ve still been vaccinated, just like I’m sure Carlson was.

I hate being maligned by so many when I was probably among the first in the county to be vaccinated and I’ve taken several friends to be, also. We may have been a little skeptical but we’re not stupid.

But I can understand why my friends would be reluctant to do what the government tells them to do. Some people may be too young to remember some of the ridiculous things forced on us by the government.

We’ve grown up with regular warnings not to give up our freedom. There are those who would like to control what we watch, read and say. Even for the best cause, we shouldn’t surrender our freedom lightly.

Right now it looks like the vaccine is going to be required for more and more activities. Eventually vaccine passports or masks will be required to eat out, to go to movies or bars, and maybe even to fly.

This is just how it should be done — not by government mandate, but by the free market. The American people can handle this without Big Brother telling us what to do.

Mike Baker