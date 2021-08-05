 Skip to main content
Friday letters: Amtrak through Winston-Salem
The Readers' Forum

Friday letters: Amtrak through Winston-Salem

‘Burr Spur’

Thankfully, Sen. Richard Burr voted to allow debate on the infrastructure bill to proceed. In the bill, American taxpayers will be making the largest investment in Amtrak’s history.

Absent is Winston-Salem. Asheville and Wilmington (whose combined population is 31,000 fewer than Winston-Salem’s) are slated to get new service as are towns as small as 1/12th the size of Winston-Salem. We will get nothing while Winston-Salem’s taxpaying citizens subsidize new service to Asheville, Wilmington and the much smaller towns of Christiansburg, Eau Claire, Moline and Reading, among others.

I propose that Burr offer an amendment that will extend Amtrak service from Greensboro to Winston-Salem and west to Asheville and north to Roanoke. It can be a bipartisan amendment with his friend, Virginia Sen. Mark Warner. The tracks for both routes are there. Money has already been allocated for track maintenance and upgrades. Trains to Asheville via Winston-Salem instead of Salisbury (1/8th the size of Winston-Salem) would not only bring the state’s biggest city without service online, it would also alleviate already heavy Norfolk Southern freight traffic and potential delays by putting the Amtrak trains where the population is, in Winston-Salem.

Additionally, Union Station has already been renovated — it just needs trains.

By creating train lines that run from Asheville and Roanoke to Winston-Salem/Greensboro/Durham/Raleigh and on to Wilmington, this could be legacy-building for Burr. We’ll call it the “Burr Spur.”

I hope Burr leaves a legacy for his hometown and state. Winston-Salem is depending on him — this opportunity won’t come again.

Glenn Fulk

Winston-Salem

Gov. Ralph Northam has signed agreements with executives at Amtrak, CSX and Virginia Railway Express (VRE) that paves the way for a $3.7 billion expansion of freight and passenger service in the Commonwealth during the next decade.

Rights and responsibilities

I have heard of people being put in prison for reckless driving. I also know people who have been fined and threatened with prison for dumping raw sewage into rivers and streams. If we can treat these people as criminals because of their failure to respect the safety and well-being of others, why not treat those who refuse to get vaccinated for COVID, wear masks and take other basic precautions the same way?

Don’t try to tell me it’s a violation of your “rights.” How can a person claim any “rights” when apparently they have no sense of responsibility?

No one has the right to jeopardize safety, health and well-being of others.

Paul D. Whitson

Winston-Salem

Reluctant conservative

As a conservative who is highly entertained by Tucker Carlson and some of his colleagues, I’ve still been vaccinated, just like I’m sure Carlson was.

I hate being maligned by so many when I was probably among the first in the county to be vaccinated and I’ve taken several friends to be, also. We may have been a little skeptical but we’re not stupid.

But I can understand why my friends would be reluctant to do what the government tells them to do. Some people may be too young to remember some of the ridiculous things forced on us by the government.

We’ve grown up with regular warnings not to give up our freedom. There are those who would like to control what we watch, read and say. Even for the best cause, we shouldn’t surrender our freedom lightly.

Right now it looks like the vaccine is going to be required for more and more activities. Eventually vaccine passports or masks will be required to eat out, to go to movies or bars, and maybe even to fly.

This is just how it should be done — not by government mandate, but by the free market. The American people can handle this without Big Brother telling us what to do.

Mike Baker

Winston-Salem

A thought

The thought crossed my mind this morning as I was reading the paper. I wonder how many of these people who don’t want to take the the COVID vaccine because it’s “my body, my choice” want to dictate to women that they can’t have an abortion. Interesting thought.

Patricia Bicknell

Winston-Salem

How to write us

Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

