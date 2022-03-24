Friday letters: By faith

By faith

In response to the March 21 letter “Fairy tale,” the writer states that our rights can’t come from God, because there’s no such thing as a creator — it’s a fairy tale.

I appreciate his opinion, because that’s all that it is. I’m a Christian and I believe in the books of the Bible and believe it is the word of God

I believe the universe was created by God, because I read about it in the books of the Bible and there is evidence. I believe in airplanes, trains, cars and boats because I read about them in a book and there is evidence. Sometimes it’s wise to see if there is evidence.

When it comes to faith, I believe bridges that man makes will hold me when I cross them. Sometimes we have to live by faith.

Lawrence Overton

Clemmons

Clean-up payment

This is a response to the March 20 article, “Rates went up for Duke Energy customers in NC.”

From the article:

1. Rates went up June 1 (5.3% for residential customers).

2. This helps pay the $3 billion cost for Duke Energy to clean up the coal ash stored at power plants.

3. Duke Energy agreed to a settlement that will save customers up to $1.1 billion in costs.

4. Customers will get savings from a federal state tax reform which involves rate adjustments after two years and again after five years.

5. Duke Energy filed for a 7.9% rate request in February.

If any Duke Energy customer can follow this, please respond.

The good news is that solar energy will save us a lot of money. Solar panels cost from $3,500 to $35,000. Sure it will. But read the tips to lower energy costs in the article. I hope the CEO of Duke Energy pays attention to the last one (“Use cold water when you do laundry”) when she does her laundry, if she even knows where the washing machine is.

Personally, I wouldn’t trust any company that says “use less of my product.” The only certain thing is who will end up paying for most of the clean-up: We will!

Robert Kendall

Winston-Salem

Avoidance, consequences

“Many Republicans have since cast (critical race theory) as a culture-war effort to rewrite American history and convince white people that they are inherently racist. Still, there is little to no evidence that critical race theory itself is being taught to K-12 public school students, though some ideas central to it, such as lingering consequences of slavery, have been.” So says “Fact check: GOP skews Jackson’s record on crime” (March 23).

And there’s the catch. Republicans are now defining any portrayal of slavery, Jim Crow or any other racist atrocity committed by white people as “ideas central to” critical race theory. That’s why they see it consuming public schools even when it’s not being taught.

Thus we see white activists doing their best to pull books written by Black authors from school libraries.

I guess for many people, avoidance is preferable to actually dealing with consequences.

And so they perpetuate and enliven the harm of racism.

Ronnie Miller

Winston-Salem

Raising esteem

Trae Crowder, the comedian who calls himself “the Liberal Redneck,” noted this week that some crude, ignorant critics claim that Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is an “affirmative action” hire.

He replies: “Jackson, objectively, by every metric, is arguably the most qualified candidate we’ve ever had. Of course she is, she has to be, she wouldn’t be there otherwise; she’s no Amy Coney Barrett.”

I agree that Barrett, along with Justice Brett Kavanaugh, are the affirmative action hires, placed on the court more because they’re white and opposed to abortion than for any other reason. They’ve already performed more activist legislating in their short time on the court — currently allowing state law in Texas to override federal law — than any of their predecessors.

Jackson’s confirmation would raise the court’s intellect and esteem. Let’s hope it’s accomplished quickly with no more embarrassing, intemperate Republican shenanigans.

Harold Reines

Winston-Salem