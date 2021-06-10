Friday letters: Commissioners reconsider

Now we watch the inept President Joe Biden and his giggling vice president, Kamala Harris, begin losing even Democratic support for his programs that will send our country in the wrong direction. I hope we will have sense enough to look at other options in 2024.

We are starting to see moderate Democratic senators realize that many of their constituents do not support the wide-reaching, debt-laden programs proposed. Many are realizing what a poorly prepared vice president we have waiting in the wings if Biden has health problems. With elections coming up for five vacant U.S. House seats in the fall, we may see the Democrats’ thin margin get even thinner and less will get done in Washington, D.C.

Tom Jones

Winston-Salem

Nice things

Why can’t North Carolina have nice things? Why can’t we have the free federal health care for the indigent? Why is our education system in decline, kindergarten through university? Why do we feel the need to throw up blockades to voting? Why is our General Assembly a swamp of one-party self-dealing? Where are the statesmen and stateswomen and the honest public servants?