Friday letters: Hanes Park

Regarding Scott Sexton’s June 29 column “Nothing is easy about sharing park space,” yes, you’ve nailed it: We filthy-rich West Enders, suffocating under our mountains of megabucks, are single-mindedly focused on maintaining Hanes Park as our private, peaceful forest preserve, while the desperately impoverished inhabitants of Buena Vista want only what is best for the deprived children of our fair city.
And you’re right, again, that posting signs and stationing a park ranger to exclude adult exercisers would certainly prevent such unsafe activities as the police cornering a fleeing desperado on the periphery of the park, would prevent him running into the park, prevent the ensuing gun battle. Safety for the rightful users of the park, the students of Wiley Middle School and R.J. Reynolds High School, would be ensured.
It is confusing to read the dedication plaque at the main park entrance, which oddly implies (well, directly states) that the land was donated for the “citizens” of Winston-Salem, when we know from School Superintendent Tricia McManus, who despite being new here and not having the authority to say, clarifies that it exists “for kids.” And apparently not just any kids, but specifically those who attend Wiley and Reynolds. Plaque-casting technology a century ago probably wasn’t what it is now; something must have gone wrong in the process. In practice, it’s almost as though we citizens are allowing the schools to use the park.
We wish you well in your bid for the presidency of Home Field Advantage.
Dan Bradley
Winston-Salem
The gilded class
“Gilded class of the West End?” Has columnist Scott Sexton (“Nothing easy about sharing park space,” June 29) ever been in the West End? And I’m not sure property values are the main source of objection to a football stadium in our face, although, are owners wrong to worry about them? Note that many of us are renters.
No, it’s parking — many of us don’t have off-street options. No, it’s a fortress, unused most of the time, where we now have apple trees and willow oaks and beeches, winding paths and a surprising array of birds — hawks, owls, goldfinches, an occasional kingfisher and great blue herons. It contributes to the health of many more than “stay-at home moms,” but I can’t tell you why this group is singled out for contempt. No nasty remarks about the elderly?
Finally, why does high school football have self-evident priority over day-to-day neighborhood life?
Julie Edelson
Winston-Salem
A threat to our nation
I know you likely want to move on from the disastrous train wreck of the Trump administration into the more optimistic Biden administration, but I hope you take the time to report on recent discoveries about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
They include the results of an eight-monthlong Republican-led inquiry into former President Trump’s claims that Michigan’s election was riddled with voter fraud. These Republicans, like others who would love to have proved otherwise, concluded that there was no basis or evidence to support Trump’s claims. Biden won Michigan by 154,000 votes, a 3-percentage point victory over Trump.
“As is often the case, the truth is not as attractive or as immediately desirable as the lies,” state Sen. Ed McBroom, the Republican chairman of the committee that investigated the election, said in a statement.
But the truth is the truth.
Please also report, as The Atlantic recently reported, how former Attorney General William Barr confronted Trump after the election and told him that his claims of election fraud were “bulls—-,” which might be difficult to publish in a family newspaper, but is nevertheless true and important.
All of Trump’s claims of voter fraud, when examined, crumble. Yet his cultish followers insist that nothing will change their minds.