Friday letters: No nice things

According to critical race theory, we should focus on race, specifically the differences between the races. In contrast, the civil rights movement emphasized unifying themes, such as our “common humanity” and the fact that we are all members of the human race. As the Rev. Martin Luther King said, “We must learn to live together as brothers, or perish together as fools.”

Bruce Bedinger

Winston-Salem

Finding consensus

There has to be a better way of getting to consensus on facts, on facts that matter, and on public policy based on facts that matter. As matters now stand, confusion and discord reign.

Maybe presenting facts and issues and issues about facts to the public, via TV and YouTube and other media platforms, in an entertaining, hence captivating, and ultimately informative way could go a long way toward reaching that consensus.

There’s one format — the jury trial — that’s been around for centuries by which facts and issues in dispute are presented to a segment of the public — the jury, which then determines what to believe and resolves the dispute.