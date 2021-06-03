Friday letters: No nice things

No nice things
Republicans’ refusal to cooperate with Democrats in Congress moves them closer every day to eliminating the filibuster. If that happens, Republicans will only have themselves to blame.
Ever hear of the 56-member “Problem Solvers Caucus” in the U.S. House? That’s what Congress is supposed to be to start with. But Republicans don’t want to do their job; they just want to keep anything good from happening while Democrats are in office. And if something good happens despite their best efforts, they’ll take credit for it afterward, like Rep. Madison Cawthorn did, voting against the American Rescue Plan, then taking credit for the stimulus money it sent to his district.
I’m so tired of Republican obstruction and hypocrisy. They are why we can’t have nice things, like decent pay for hard work, universal health care, world-class infrastructure and, soon, equal access to the voting booth.
Bill Sumner
Winston-Salem
Live together
The abomination of slavery and the cruel indignity of segregation are an undeniable part of our nation’s history (“Unworthy judges of racial education,” May 30). The question now is: Where do we go from here?
According to critical race theory, we should focus on race, specifically the differences between the races. In contrast, the civil rights movement emphasized unifying themes, such as our “common humanity” and the fact that we are all members of the human race. As the Rev. Martin Luther King said, “We must learn to live together as brothers, or perish together as fools.”
Bruce Bedinger
Winston-Salem
Finding consensus
There has to be a better way of getting to consensus on facts, on facts that matter, and on public policy based on facts that matter. As matters now stand, confusion and discord reign.
Maybe presenting facts and issues and issues about facts to the public, via TV and YouTube and other media platforms, in an entertaining, hence captivating, and ultimately informative way could go a long way toward reaching that consensus.
There’s one format — the jury trial — that’s been around for centuries by which facts and issues in dispute are presented to a segment of the public — the jury, which then determines what to believe and resolves the dispute.
Moreover, the jury trial is inherently dramatic in structure and has proven effective in elucidating important issues and attracting a wide audience. Think “Inherit The Wind” or “To Kill A Mockingbird” or TV series like “Perry Mason” and “Law and Order.”
There once was a program on PBS — “The Advocates” — that debated issues of the day in a trial format, putting policy experts and proponents and opponents in the witness box and subjecting them to examination by an advocate for each side of the proposition at hand. It ran from 1969-1974. Check it out: https://openvault.wgbh.org/exhibits/advocates/media.
If nothing else, such a show just might get people to think and think critically, about local as well as national issues. That would be a start.
Steve Fletcher
Clemmons
Whitewashing history
The Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 had local and state newspapers documenting the tragedy as the “blacks violently attacking and killing 10 white tourists, setting fire to their own town”!
Our old school books covered the horror of the years of our nation’s slavery in a chapter or two, never mentioning that our Founding Fathers owned slaves. They then gave us hearty chapters on our Civil War, glorifying how America believed “all people should live freely.” I remember walking home, confused. We still had segregated schools, bathrooms, buses and lunch counters.
Now we see the whitewashing of the Jan. 6 insurrection, morphed from a violent attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters to being done by antifa, by faithful patriots, to, now, by tourists.