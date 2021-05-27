Friday letters: Poverty simulation offers realistic perspective

A realistic perspective
I enjoyed reading Mick Scott’s experience with the poverty simulation presented by Crisis Control Ministry to show what living a “month” in poverty is like (“Them that’s got shall have,” May 23). The simulation places participants into “families” — some with a mother, father and children, some single parent households, single older persons or homeless folks, all encouraged to act their age and part. They have four 15-minute weeks to go to work, get kids to school, pay mortgage/rent/utilities, cash paychecks, deal with “luck of the draw” cards, feed their family and when desperate, visit the pawn shop. They are easily taken advantage of because few check their change or ask for a receipt.
I’ve seen participants who question the authenticity of the situations they are given: “This couldn’t happen here.” Oh, yes, it can … and it does. I can tell the participants who have struggled in life because they “get it” and seem to survive the role play much better than those who haven’t. And I’ve noticed some that by week four have given up and are just waiting for the agony to end. Afterward, some participants admit doing things they would never thought they’d do, like keeping an overpayment or not returning an item found on the floor that they could hock for cash.
Every elected official should go through this simulation; it provides a realistic perspective on the stress of living in poverty.
This is a great service that Crisis Control Ministry provides. Call them for more information.
Judie Holcomb-Pack
Winston-Salem
Related topics?
I see that a lot of red states that are trying to make voting harder, like Texas, are also making it easier to possess firearms.
Are those related? Is the second one in case the first one doesn’t work?
A year ago I would have thought such a question hyperbole. But six months after the election, with many Republicans still refusing to accept the results, I think it’s a legitimate question, one that our law-enforcement and intelligence communities need to consider.
Conservative-minded people in Wilmington in 1898 were willing to resort to violence when voting didn’t give them what they wanted. Today, some would call that a “Second Amendment solution.”
Mack Ferguson
Winston-Salem
Better prepared
Thank you, Mick Scott, for your May 23 column “Them that’s got shall have” about your "poverty simulation" experience. These "simulations" give an idea of what life is like in someone else's shoes. I've often thought that every elected official plus all candidates should be required to participate in a "poverty simulation" of this kind. Wouldn't they then be so much better prepared to fulfill their duties?
And while on the topic of civic duties, I'd like also to thank Byron Williams for his inspiring essay on the need for civics education: "Civics is messy and necessary." It will be such a tragedy if we fail to live up to our duties as citizens — so tragic if due to this failure, we allow the great American experiment to collapse.
Gail McNeill
Winston-Salem
More like him
I just want to thank Scott Sexton for his May 25 column (“‘It’s his passion’”) about the young boy, Jordan Lee, who is not only doing a good deed for his neighbors by moving their trash bins, but is also aware of the impact that we’re having on this planet. In the middle of all the bad things happening in our world and our city, and with so many people contributing to the problems rather than solving them, this story is a real mood-lifter.
I predict that this young man has a bright future ahead of him. He’s thoughtful and conscientious.
What do we need to do to have more young people like him?
Carson Woodard
Winston-Salem