Friday letters: Respecting our democracy above party

Liz Cheney

How can it be that Liz Cheney stands alone (with the exception of Adam Kinzinger) among Republican representatives in denouncing the antidemocratic lie that the election was stolen from former President Trump? All the Republican representatives know that the Big Lie is, in fact, a lie. They know that accepting the results of an election is a cornerstone of democracy. They are willing to embrace an antidemocratic lie in their calculation that it will ensure their individual political power. If enough of them rejected the lie, it would all be over. By endorsing the lie they put our democracy itself in jeopardy.

I disagree with 90% of Liz Cheney’s political positions, but I honor her for her stance in support of our democratic process even though she knows that she will suffer politically for her stance. Why don’t other Republican leaders put their short-term political prospects secondary to support of our democracy? Where are the North Carolina Republican representatives on this issue? They must be voted out of office and replaced by leaders who respect our democracy above party, whether they be Democratic or Republican.

Evan Ballard

Elkin

