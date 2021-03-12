Laurie Hertzel: Cutting Dr. Seuss loose isn’t censorship

Also: The books aren’t being destroyed. They are merely going out of print, which means that new copies will not be published going forward. But there are already millions of copies of these books out there, and if you are determined to find a copy, you can easily do so.

Geisel wrote more than 60 books. Some of them are wonderful. But some of them reflect his outdated and offensive views.

In the original version of “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” he drew a caricature of an Asian person with a pigtail and wooden shoes. He drew slanty slashes for eyes and tinted the person’s skin bright yellow. He called this person a “Chinaman.”

In 1978, Geisel altered the image — removed the pigtail and the yellow tint, changed “Chinaman” to “Chinese man” — but I’m not sure it’s significantly better.

Let’s look at “If I Ran the Zoo,” another book that is going out of print. In that book, there are not just offensive caricatures of Asian people (“helpers who wear their eyes at a slant”) but deeply offensive depictions of African people wearing grass skirts and topknots while barefoot and shirtless.

Honestly, I don’t know why the estate didn’t make this decision a long time ago.