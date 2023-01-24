Letter: Denise Hartsfield can't be serious when she disparages Tim Scott

It took me a few days to collect my thoughts after being flabbergasted by retired Judge Denise Hartsfield remarks when speaking on the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. (“We Can’t Be Silent,” Jan. 17).

Her remarks are, in my opinion, an affront to all that’s good and sacred in regard to Dr. King, what he stood for and what’s been accomplished over the years since his tragic death.

This is an era in which Black people who have traditionally been “rubber stamp” Democrats are speaking out and, yes, becoming moderate, conservative and Republican. She can’t be serious — as a former “Black judge,” and a “Black college graduate” who served during two terms of a “Black President” — when she makes disparaging remarks about Tim Scott, a Black U.S Senator.

Dr. King died for the day when people would not be judged by the color of their skin and Judge Hartsfield insinuated that Sen. Scott should have approved Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson because she looked like his momma or aunt!

Union Baptist Church may have provided a sympathetic crowd to her bemoaning the lost elections of Cherie Beasley and Stacey Abrams and her own, but it comes across as whining, just as Hillary Clinton did after losing to Donald Trump.

Now that she’s retired, I have to ask myself if she was an impartial judge while serving or were her decisions tainted by color versus the law?

Joe Eskridge Sr.

Lewisville