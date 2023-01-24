 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Readers’ Forum: Sneaky tactics undermine democracy in RaleighTHE READERS’ FORUM

Letter: Winston-Salem's next city manager must have 'deep commitment to sustainability'

#Generic_City_Hall (copy)

Winston-Salem City Hall

 Journal file photo

A Jan. 18 letter ("A sustainable city”) encouraged the City Council and mayor to make a “deep commitment to sustainability” an absolute requirement for our next city manager. I heartily endorse that opinion. The letter writer enumerated a number of areas that need to be addressed: to convert its fleet of vehicles to electric; reduce the carbon footprint of city buildings; make smart decisions about land and water resources; implement a comprehensive recycling program; and safeguard the health and economic well-being of vulnerable residents.

All of these are very important, and I hope all of them can be addressed by our next city manager.

Measures to “safeguard the health and well-being of vulnerable” people are at the top of my list.

Peggy Taylor

Winston-Salem

