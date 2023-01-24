Letter: Winston-Salem's next city manager must have 'deep commitment to sustainability'

A Jan. 18 letter ("A sustainable city”) encouraged the City Council and mayor to make a “deep commitment to sustainability” an absolute requirement for our next city manager. I heartily endorse that opinion. The letter writer enumerated a number of areas that need to be addressed: to convert its fleet of vehicles to electric; reduce the carbon footprint of city buildings; make smart decisions about land and water resources; implement a comprehensive recycling program; and safeguard the health and economic well-being of vulnerable residents.