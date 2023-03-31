Do you have kids?

Is there not one Republican who has children or grandchildren in school?

is there not one Republican representative in North Carolina government who believes in gun-control measures?

All 71 Republican representatives in the state House voted to override Gov. Cooper’s veto of the bill ending local background checks for pistol permits…..deliberately and callously making us less safe!

And three Democrats were absent for the vote. Shame!

Mollie Murray

Winston Salem

Safe schools

It’s been many years since my principal in the elementary school where I was teaching stormed into my classroom one afternoon and demanded to know what I was reading to my children. I replied, “The Secret Garden.” He wanted to know what it was about and I told him (a young girl whose parents died in India and was sent to live with an eccentric uncle in England).

The problem? Her parents were described as “gay” because they enjoyed the companionship of other expatriate families at social gatherings in India. A mother had gone to him because her daughter had told her I was reading a dirty book to my class. The book was published in 1911 when gay meant happy or carefree.

Children should be safe at school, but they should also be allowed to select books they want to read. If they find they don’t like a book they can return it for one they do. Children should be safe at school but they also be allowed to visit museums to discover art. They should be safe at school, but they shouldn’t be able to bring an unsecured gun from home and gun down classmates or teachers.

Children are now even less safe at school after our North Carolina legislature rescinded the requirement for pistol permits. We need to focus more on prohibiting the wrong people from getting weapons than seeing Michelangelo’s statue of David or reading “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

Please, parents, lock up your guns, not books!

Linda W. Woodard

Germanton

If not now ...?

Tennessee’s governor says “there will be a time to talk about the legislation.”

When will be the time, if not now?

How about now?

OK, how about now?

Uh, now?

Maybe now?

Oh, wait. Would now be good?

W. Wayne Franklin

Winston-Salem

GOP’s school plan

This is the recipe for education championed by the GOP:

“Dumb down” courses so that scientific discoveries such as evolution and critical thought are replaced by special creation and conspiracy theories.

Mandate the “pablumization” of American history so no one is offended by or can learn from what actually happened in our past (e.g., slavery, Jim Crow laws and Ku Klux Klan lynchings, genocidal violence against Native Americans, vigilante attacks against organized labor, discrimination against immigrants by the Know Nothings and McCarthyism).

Ban any books that white supremacists and Christian zealots deem inappropriate for students because these works will corrupt their minds and might stimulate reasoning and maybe even compassion for and understanding of others.

Republicans have already generated at least 64 state laws with the intent of reshaping what students can learn and do, the effects of which are to “brainwash” them.

Thanks to these assaults on education by right-wing activists our children will know even less about our nation’s true history and our diverse heritages and understand less about all of the rights protected in our Constitution and the democratic values we are supposed to revere. They will also be less prepared for living in the real world and carrying out their responsibilities as citizens.

What parents should be worried about are that our schools are no longer safe; that we have students who are bullied, addicted to drugs and suicidal and desperately need help; and that our kids remain well behind their peers in other developed countries in math and sciences.

Tim Miles

Winston-Salem