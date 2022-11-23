With truth and care

Thank you for the Nov. 23 column “Shooting follows six years of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric” by Robin Maril. She addressed (I can’t find adequate words) a regretful state of political affairs playing out in real time in our country today. She addressed them with truth and with care for all those affected.

I wish I could be more confident that her words and those of others will make any difference with those who purposefully create fear or with those influenced by the unwarranted fear and hatred so rampant at this time. But we must keep trying. Again, thank you for the column.

Randy Vaughn

Clemmons

Sit down

Our state legislators need to ask themselves whether they want our state to play host to the next anti-LGBTQ massacre. And if they don’t, then they need to put away their “don’t say gay” bill and never bring it up again.

But they won’t ask themselves that. So the rest of us, “people of conscience,” as you put it (“Hateful words lead to violence,” Nov. 22), need to ask our legislators and evangelical pastors and members of the Orwellian-named “Moms for Liberty”: Do you want our state to play host to the next anti-LGBTQ massacre? If not, then sit down and shut up.

Nobody in any school is trying to turn straight kids gay. That’s not how that works. Every LGBTQ person knows that’s not how that works. People who love them are just trying to keep gay kids from becoming dead kids. And every deceitful, bigoted, anti-LGBTQ diatribe from Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, from fundamentalist preachers, from anti-LGBTQ legislators is a bullet in the next gun picked up by some unhinged wacko.

I don’t care if they think they’re “just practicing our First Amendment rights.” Actions have consequences. They are enabling murderers. Sit down and shut up before you get someone killed.

Jane Freemont Gibson

Winston-Salem

A change is coming

I’ve had enough of President Biden’s inflation and high prices. Thank goodness the Republicans have taken over the U.S. House so they can focus on ... Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Wendy Marshall

Winston-Salem

Fair progress

The recent UN climate meeting in Egypt produced a new commitment for rich countries to help poor countries pay for “loss and damage” incurred due to climate change (good news!), but ended with no new commitments on emissions reductions (dangerous news).

In the U.S., it’s tempting to think we’re OK now that we’ve had two years of more climate-friendly policy, including lots of new funding for electric vehicles, solar panels and heat pumps. That’s all terrific, but not nearly sufficient to successfully zero out our emissions over time.

To do that, we are going to need to put a fee on the big polluters like oil and gas companies. A crucial second part of such a move is to pay the collected fees back to American households so we can cope with the inflation we’re struggling with these days.

Yes, things that require a lot of fossil fuel to make or deliver will cost more. But meanwhile, the bottom 80% (yes, 80%) will also have more money in our pockets from the carbon cashback. Everyone likes a good deal, so we’ll naturally buy more of what’s cleaner and less of what pollutes our air.

It’s gradual; it’s humane; it’s fair.

Critics say a fee on polluters is just a big bad tax — politically impossible. I say we the people decide what’s possible. If 80% of us will have more money, and 100% of us will have cleaner air, what’s the hold-up? Call your member of Congress and ask them.

Matthew Mayers

Winston-Salem

Not surprised

My heart breaks for the people murdered in Colorado last week. But like you (“Hateful words lead to violence,” Nov. 22), I’m not surprised. This is what happens when you create an enemy and then give people guns.

I’ve never been hurt by a drag queen. But I’ve been sexually harassed by Christian ministers, more than once — and so have many, many others.

Jesus said something about removing the log from one’s own eye before complaining about the mote in someone else’s. Should we expect Christians to listen? Sometimes they seem the most immune to Jesus’s teachings.

Bonnie G. Vaughn

Winston-Salem