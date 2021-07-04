Monday letters: The American version

The American version
According to Encyclopedia Britannica, critical race theory is "an offshoot of Marxist-oriented critical theory."
The recent testimony of Xi Van Fleet before the Loudoun County (Virginia) school board confirms that description of the theory. As a Chinese immigrant who survived Mao's Cultural Revolution, Van Fleet spoke from firsthand experience of the revolution's efforts to erase Chinese culture while imposing a totalitarian government.
"The communist regime used the same critical theory to divide people," she said. "The only difference is that they used class instead of race."
Referring to the current debate over CRT, Van Fleet observed, "This is indeed the American version of the Chinese cultural revolution."
No, this is not a contrived controversy. It is a legitimate debate about what should be taught in schools. Unlike adults, children do not have the intellectual capacity to understand and evaluate abstract principles such as political views, particularly such controversial ones as CRT.
Bruce Bedinger
Winston-Salem
Patients' rights
As a family of seniors with an immune compromised member we have scrupulously followed Wake Forest Baptist Health’s COVID guidelines and advice for over a year now. We naively assumed that their front-line workers would as well. Imagine the shock, and yes, anger, when the intake nurse for a long-delayed Medicare checkup admitted that she had not been vaccinated.
Think about it: You are confined in a small room with someone in your face taking your blood pressure, temperature and history. Yes, face masks were in place. But along the way we have all learned (from Wake) that the most protective action you can take for your health and the health of others is getting that vaccine, especially with the new variants circulating. Equally important is trying to avoid unvaccinated people.
Patients in non-emergency situations have the right to know ahead of time if they will be closely engaged with non-vaccinated health care workers. It should be the patient’s informed choice whether or not to schedule those appointments.
Shaming is not in style, but shame on you, Wake Forest Baptist! Readers, check ahead of time the vaccination status of those you might encounter in your primary care office. It’s your right to know.
M.A. Apple
Winston-Salem
Magazine bias
Vogue magazine has a new cover story about first lady Dr. Jill Biden. OK, she deserves it.
Vogue has also had cover stories about Vice President Kamala Harris, then-first lady Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton.
But did any mainstream magazine have a cover story about then-first lady Melania Trump? I don’t remember a single one.
This is so typical of the left-wing media, even visible in a women's fashion magazine. It's not fair at all. Melania Trump is a very attractive woman — she used to be a professional model — and she would have been on the cover if she'd been married to either Barack Obama or Joe Biden. It's only because she married Donald Trump, a Republican, that she was snubbed.
We need new laws to prevent this kind of discrimination against conservatives and their icons. Conservatives are discriminated against by the mainstream media more than anyone!
Jarod Mendleton
Winston-Salem
Decision-makers
A Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board panel that wants to spend precious millions of dollars for another high school football stadium (“Panel: $2M for Reynolds stadium,” June 30)?
Has it not occurred to them that improving the reading comprehension scores of third-graders might be a better investment? Or, perhaps taking a hard look at our high school dropout rate — teens who end up untrained to do anything but drive around shooting people, which seems to be a Saturday night pastime.
Maybe the biggest flaw in our school system being so low in rankings is the people who are making these kinds of decisions.
Brenda Hutchins
Winston-Salem