Monday letters: The American version

As a family of seniors with an immune compromised member we have scrupulously followed Wake Forest Baptist Health’s COVID guidelines and advice for over a year now. We naively assumed that their front-line workers would as well. Imagine the shock, and yes, anger, when the intake nurse for a long-delayed Medicare checkup admitted that she had not been vaccinated.

Think about it: You are confined in a small room with someone in your face taking your blood pressure, temperature and history. Yes, face masks were in place. But along the way we have all learned (from Wake) that the most protective action you can take for your health and the health of others is getting that vaccine, especially with the new variants circulating. Equally important is trying to avoid unvaccinated people.

Patients in non-emergency situations have the right to know ahead of time if they will be closely engaged with non-vaccinated health care workers. It should be the patient’s informed choice whether or not to schedule those appointments.

Shaming is not in style, but shame on you, Wake Forest Baptist! Readers, check ahead of time the vaccination status of those you might encounter in your primary care office. It’s your right to know.

M.A. Apple