Monday letters: We are all in this together

We must do better
“Trickle down” has not worked. Government can be meaningful and effective, but it must have sustained goals, plans and actions addressing our needs. Democrats have shown us a plan, but Republicans plan only to regain power. Chinese President Xi Jinping believes democracies will fail. We are proving him correct.
The top 20% owns 80% of our wealth. We have the biggest wealth gap and income inequality of any country. We have substantially more guns per capita than other countries, and spend more on national defense than the next highest 15 countries combined. Feel safer? 10.5% of Americans live in poverty, having 12 million hungry children. America ranks 28th among 38 advanced countries in the percentage of 4-year-olds in early education. The wealthiest country in the word must do better!
President Biden’s Jobs and Family Plans, addressing America’s problems, costs $470 billion annually for 10 years. Former President Trump’s tax reduction cost half this over 10 years, advantaging the wealthy. Republicans demonize progressivism: “a social or political movement that aims to represent the interests of ordinary people through political change and government actions, focusing on social progress.” What’s wrong with that?
We need leadership that speaks truth, acknowledges facts and works together, investing our wealth to solve problems. Many Republicans seem to value individual liberty above life and pursuit of happiness for all. We are all in this together, interdependent in life. To progress towards our potential, and prove Xi wrong, we need more leaders who think like Biden.
Len Preslar
Winston-Salem
Challenges
As Rep. Elise Stefanik took the stage on Friday to introduce herself as the third-ranking Republican in the U.S. House, she said, “The American people are suffering under the far-left radical socialist policies of President Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In just over 100 days, we have an economic crisis, we have a border crisis and we have a national security crisis.”
She forgot to squeeze “communist” and “secular” in there.
There’s no economic crisis. There’s no border crisis. There’s no national security crisis. There are challenges, but there always are. Her speech was just blather.
“We are unified in working with President Trump,” she said more than once, referring to the loser of the 2020 presidential contest.
“Working?” What’s he working on, a new golf course? She and her colleagues can’t even get themselves to say “former.” I think their heads would explode.
Trump and his lies cost them the presidency, the House and the Senate. I welcome their devotion to him. Every day, more Republicans, sick of what their party has become, leave it behind and join the rest of us in supporting democracy and truth.
Evan Fisher
Winston-Salem
Tax rate misleading
The May 12 letter “Tax rate facts” focused solely on earned income (a paycheck) taxation. But it’s not possible to make an apples-to-apples percentage comparison between high-income earners and middle- or low-income earners. That’s because the percentage of income from various sources varies greatly depending on one’s earned income level (a paycheck).
For folks who earn at least $1 million annually, on average 40% of their revenue comes from investment income, not from a paycheck.
Americans who make less than $50,000 a year get around 5% of their income from investments. A paycheck accounts for more than 80%.
Currently, paychecks are taxed at a higher rate than other types of income. The middle- and lower-income earners have subsided the wealthy long enough.
Warren Buffett once noted that even after a small tax rate hike on investment income, he’d still be the lowest-paying taxpayer in his office, including his secretary.
President Biden’s tax plan would raise the top paycheck tax rate (those making over $400,000) to 39.6%. That was the rate before the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act cut it.
Biden’s plan would raise the top tax rate on investment gains such as stocks, bonds, etc., to 39.6%, the same rate as the top earner’s paychecks. And only on those making at least $1 million annually.
Biden is trying to rebalance some of the inequities in our tax system that have always been tilted toward the wealthy. Don’t bother mentioning “trickle down” theory. It never works.
Angela Pearman
Winston-Salem