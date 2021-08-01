Monday letters

Your freedom
Your freedom ends where mine and my countrymen’s begins. You have a right to do what you want to do until what you want to do hurts the rest of us. You cannot speed though you might want to. You must wear a seat belt. You cannot smoke in airplanes and restaurants. You must wear a helmet when riding a motorcycle. Your children must be vaccinated against childhood infections to be allowed in school. Citizens can be drafted to go to war for our country. Other examples abound.
The idea that one’s “right” to make a bad decision for oneself supersedes society’s right to force one to undergo a vaccination which, in fact, protects the individual while protecting society is illogical and antithetical to patriotism. COVID is making a resurgence in the unvaccinated again, straining the health care facilities in those areas. The more people are infected, the more likely there will be a mutation of the virus that is resistant to our vaccines.
We have cajoled and enticed with doughnuts, beer and lottery tickets with a bit of, but not enough, success. It is time to require COVID vaccination for those who want to participate in our society. Require it for schoolchildren in ages for which it is approved. Require it for admission to sports events, including high school sports. Require it to ride in an airplane. Require it to eat in a restaurant. Require it to get a driver’s license. Establish a vaccination passport to allow enforcement.
Just do it.
Dr. Evan Ballard
Elkin
A community formula
Thanks for giving front-page space to Marc Pruitt’s excellent essay “What’s he really like? The Chris Paul that I got to know” (July 20). It is not just a bio piece for an athletic hero but also a formula for what can make a community a good place in which to grow up.
Marilyn Cardwell
Winston-Salem
Tillis disappoints
I was again disappointed to see Sen. Thom Tillis tacking to the right of Sen. Richard Burr in his twisting of the facts that led to the recommendation of masks for all people gathering indoors (“Burr, Tillis have differing responses to masking guidance,” July 28). Simple logic and a large dose of science underpin this recent CDC recommendation.
It has become increasingly evident that the vaccinated, though protected to a high degree from significant illness, still harbor large numbers of the delta variant of the COVID virus in their nasopharynx. In some cases, the numbers compare to those found in the noses of infected and symptomatic individuals. Therefore, in its latest statements, the CDC is protecting the unvaccinated from vaccinated spreaders, which is a most compassionate decision.
Sen. Tillis could have taken the opportunity to explain the logic and the science behind the CDC’s decision, if indeed he understood it. Unlike the false and disparaging charges that Sen. Tillis leveled at the current administration, the Biden administration is trusting the science and urging citizens to make the right decisions.
James Mattox
Winston-Salem
Truth hurts
I’d like to reply to the writer who disapproved of the cartoon about the Missouri resident objecting to a vaccine (“New cartoonist,” July 26).
I am offended by non-vaxxers who are causing the new virus to mutate so we all have to suffer longer. I am also offended that the majority of these people are preventing the vaccinated among us from being able to return to a pre-COVID-19 lifestyle. It must be incredibly hard for health care workers to see that most of their patients now are deliberately unvaccinated and that their health insurance has to pay for their stubbornness.
The vaccine did come fast, as medical researchers worked hard together to get it out ASAP.
I like the Journal’s cartoons as they are spot on and sometimes the truth hurts.
Coby Bishop