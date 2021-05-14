Saturday letters: Preventative measures

Preventative measures
Your May 7 editorial “Compassion for COVID patients” regarding Senate Bill 191 is inaccurate. The second edition includes amendments and changes, made in committee, to address concerns about the governor’s ability to act in an emergency. No action can be taken by N.C. that places the state or facilities in conflict with federal laws, CMS guidelines or CDC guidelines. N.C. DHHS has followed CMS and CDC guidance throughout the pandemic.
During the past year, there has been no accountability or penalty when facilities persisted in denying residents rights even though there was no law/policy from the federal government or N.C. DHHS preventing visits from taking place. This bill states that failure to comply with federal law will now be breaking N.C. law and a fine can be imposed.
The governor should have the ability to act in an emergency. CDC data indicates that, in recent months, N.C. has had more “excess deaths” from the results of isolation than from COVID. The emergency that needs action by the governor now is reuniting long-term care residents with loved ones. Family access is a public health concern. There need not be a conflict between family access and public health. N.C. government was able to find a way for alcoholic beverages to be carried out. Can we not also find a safe way for a family member to give their disabled loved one a drink of water?
This won’t be behind us until there are measures in place to prevent it from happening again.
Pat Weaver
Clemmons
The bill has been through significant changes since our editorial. — the editor
Picked apart
“The people have spoken” and now “they must be punished.” Ed Koch’s words from 1989 apply today.
Donald Trump won in 2016 but was a sitting duck picked apart by D.C. politics, officials from Obama years and most of the news/social media. The opposition was organized and spoke using the same phrases on selected topics daily in a coordinated attack. So much for “draining the swamp.”
After the virus and with a flood of mail-in ballots, America got Joe Biden, wise to Washington politics. He plans to borrow and spend $6 trillion to save us using the Democratic wish list. It appears the swamp is quickly expanding its control over citizens, business and the states, with Texas, Florida and Georgia targeted for punishment.
Know the past, understand the present, change your future.
Richard Sharp
Mount Airy
The need for force
Gentleness should describe most interactions between doctor and patient. There are, however, emergent situations which may require forceful procedures for the patient’s ultimate benefit. The treating physician is best able to see the emergency, and his judgment must be trusted.
Similarly, only a police officer can evaluate the need for force when confronting a suspect, regardless of later criticism from leftist armchair cops. If the left presumes to evaluate and condemn police officers for keeping the peace, we’ll lose the police and the peace.
Richard Merlo
Elkin
DarkSide strikes
The Colonial Pipeline, which supplies much of the gasoline to the Deep South, southeastern and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, is shut down because of a cyberattack confirmed by intelligence agencies to have been perpetrated by DarkSide, which most intelligence agencies in the United States and Europe are convinced operates under the guidance of Russia. They ask for ransom to abort the attack.
DarkSide claims to be a Robin Hood-type group that extorts billions of dollars from corporations to give to the poor. A reasonable person must wonder if former President Trump’s friend, Russian President Vladimir Putin, gets a cut.
I suggest that people read the book, “Lights Out: A Cyberattack, A Nation Unprepared, Surviving the Aftermath” by Ted Koppel, which describes the horrendous results of a cyberattack crippling the nation’s electrical power grid. It should get your attention!
Douglas Livengood
Winston-Salem
Mother’s Day fox
The Opinion page of the May 8 (Mother’s Day) Journal was delightful in that Mick Scott’s cartoon, “The fox’s mother,” topped the page. I loved the theme of “leaving the nest.” In this context, it was “leaving the den,” but it had the same meaning.
One of the most poignant experiences of motherhood is letting go when the time comes, and Mick Scott expressed that so well, especially with the tear in the mother’s eye. Thank you! I hope you will give us more of your cartoons.
Jocelyn Connors
Winston-Salem