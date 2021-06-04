Saturday letters: Ultra-liberal blather

The last one out

The Readers’ Forum, Opinion page, Journal and Associated Press headlines and articles have one common theme: Ultra-liberal blather. Unfortunately, this is where our local newspaper has chosen to go as it continues to lose independent and conservative subscribers. There is simply no objective news in the Journal, thus no reason for non-liberals to subscribe.

As an independent, I have known numerous independent and conservative subscribers — both friends and acquaintances — drop their Journal subscriptions. Seeing the doom of local newspapers — most of which are ultra-liberal — Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sold its entire newspaper investment for $140 million almost a year-and-a-half ago. Buffett is no dummy and he can foresee a losing investment.

The one unknown for the Journal: Who will be the last one out to turn off the lights, lock the door and sell the building? For sure, it won’t be Mick Scott, editorial page editor, who will always have his dishwasher job in Beaumont, Texas, and with hope, his former garage apartment awaiting his return.

Van McGehee

Clemmons

At the crossroads