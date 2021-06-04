Saturday letters: Ultra-liberal blather

The last one out
The Readers’ Forum, Opinion page, Journal and Associated Press headlines and articles have one common theme: Ultra-liberal blather. Unfortunately, this is where our local newspaper has chosen to go as it continues to lose independent and conservative subscribers. There is simply no objective news in the Journal, thus no reason for non-liberals to subscribe.
As an independent, I have known numerous independent and conservative subscribers — both friends and acquaintances — drop their Journal subscriptions. Seeing the doom of local newspapers — most of which are ultra-liberal — Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sold its entire newspaper investment for $140 million almost a year-and-a-half ago. Buffett is no dummy and he can foresee a losing investment.
The one unknown for the Journal: Who will be the last one out to turn off the lights, lock the door and sell the building? For sure, it won’t be Mick Scott, editorial page editor, who will always have his dishwasher job in Beaumont, Texas, and with hope, his former garage apartment awaiting his return.
Van McGehee
Clemmons
At the crossroads
It is no wonder that Republican legislators in Congress will not debunk the Big Lie, refuse to support a Jan. 6 commission to get at the truth, and continue to kowtow to the former president. The fact of the matter is that these legislators are simply following the wishes of their constituents who are continuously brainwashed by the likes of Fox News, etc., that the election of President Biden was fraudulent. The paranoia is so intense that Republican legislators are fearful for their own personal safety, besides the wrath of Trump.
The former president and his supporters continuously claim that the race was stolen despite the fact that this claim has repeatedly been denied by both Democratic and Republican officials, the courts in several states (and the Supreme Court), repeated recounts and by Trump’s own attorney general, William Barr. This also includes the baseless claims of vote dumps and ballot fraud.
Despite all this, I have Republican friends who will remarkably defend this former president come hell or high water.
It is a very scary cult-like picture of people continuing to follow a web of deceit, lies and treachery to dismantle truth and hold onto power. Now Republican state legislators across the country are attempting to make it harder for us to vote. Democracy is at the crossroads in this country.
Michael Wilson
Winston-Salem
No government control
Re: the June 1 letter “Critical thinking needed.” I guess the writer accessed the QAnon website, since he quoted it in his letter. He then bashed Cal Thomas, a conservative columnist, for being instantly against Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas for “considering development of tools that would help American’s children discern truth from lies” (“The Ministry of Truth 2.0, “ May 29). He says Thomas does not want the government to deliver the “goods” — meaning the “truth”?
He then says, “given a choice between QAnon and Homeland Security, I don’t think the decision should be very hard.” Really?
I can only assume the writer has never read “Brave New World” nor “1984,” two books written many years ago that oppose government control of information and thereby control of the people. I am told there are people who believe wrestling is real and the moon landing was fake. That is their right in a free country. Under Stalin, the Soviet Union rewrote history to conform to Stalin’s views. The Chinese government has done a similar reset.
Whatever problems this country has, giving control of information (truth) to the federal government would be a major move in the wrong direction. There are private companies today (think Twitter and Facebook) that have used their power to limit and screen posts by their customers. Can you imagine what power a government agency would wield?
Thomas was absolutely right. We do not need the federal government in control of the “truth.”
Michael K. Griffin
Winston-Salem