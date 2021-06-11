Saturday letters: You were vaccinated

You were vaccinated
Dear unvaccinated American,
Remember the time you had measles and ran a high fever for almost two weeks and ended up with damage to your eyes?
Do you remember having the mumps as a teenager and the danger of getting damage to your reproductive organs?
Also remember when you got polio and almost died, leaving you with damaged leg muscles and a limp?
And then there was the time you had chicken pox and ended up with those little scars on your body. Then, later, because of the chicken pox, you ended up with shingles and that terrible pain that wouldn’t go away.
That typhoid fever that you had after swimming in the lake almost killed you was pretty bad and the diphtheria you had was no picnic either.
I almost forgot the time you had Rubella and your entire body was covered with sores for more than two weeks.
No, you don’t remember any of those things because your parents had you vaccinated and other parents had their children vaccinated so that you didn’t have to suffer the results from any of those diseases.
Now go get your COVID vaccine so that you are protected from a disease that has already killed about 1 in every 535 Americans. Your being vaccinated will also help to protect your parents, grandparents and everybody else you come in contact with as well as help to get our country back to something like normal.
Hugh M. Parker
Winston-Salem
Forgot the riots
In response to the June 9 letter “When to move on,” I’m always amazed when I read about all the bad Republicans and the beliefs we are accused of. Let me say right off (so not to be accused of supporting what happened in D.C.) that what happened in D.C. was wrong, but all of the super-smart Democrats have become brain dead. I say this because they all have forgotten the riots, burning, looting and killing of police officers all over the country last year and into this year. Federal courthouses were burned, police stations were burned, private businesses were destroyed, but since this was done by Black Lives Matter and antifa thugs and cowards, it doesn’t matter?
In closing, I wonder what the left would call the insurrection when real leaders took a stand and kicked the British out. I suspect if the government today was in office back then, we would either still be part of the UK or they would be shot as traitors.
Something to think about.
Jimmy Harrison
Winston-Salem
Not both
After reading several articles in the June 6 Journal, I’ve concluded that you can either be a loyal Republican or a patriotic American, but you can’t be both.
Kenneth Brian Scalf
Mocksville
A new peak
The June 8 Journal had the brief article, “Carbon dioxide levels hit new peak” about carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. It is now almost 420 parts per million, which is 50% higher than at the dawn of the industrial age. For the past 800,000 years, which is 500,000 years longer than humans have been on Earth, the CO2 concentration was never higher than 300 ppm until a few years ago. Analysis of ice cores shows that temperatures rise when CO2 concentrations increase. The laws of physics have not been suspended — CO2 concentrations are now off the charts. Temperatures will eventually be off the charts, too.
In April, 408 businesses and investors, including Ford, GM, Pfizer, GE, Target and Wal-Mart, signed a letter supporting President Biden’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 50% below 2005 levels by 2030. We have the technology to accomplish this, thanks in part to past congressional support for clean energy. It is time to provide additional incentives to implement these technologies.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (“EICDA”) uses market incentives to transition to affordable clean energy, will reduce carbon pollution 50% by 2030, and will save lives and put money into the pockets of most families. If you think we should let our children and grandchildren see what happens when temperatures go off the charts, there’s nothing you need to do. But if you would like to save them from that, ask Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis to support the EICDA.