Sunday letters: Behavior that serves the greater public good must be valued

Winston-Salem

Serving the community

When I retired two years ago after having worked all my life, I knew I wanted to volunteer in some capacity within my community, not only to fulfill my need to give back, but to actually contribute with the goal of helping others. So, after traveling a bit in the beginning, in response to a request in the Journal for volunteers to deliver meals to seniors, I reached out to Senior Services.

I have been delivering various routes for a year and a half and find that the people we serve are beyond grateful. These are folks who either need assistance to ensure they have an adequate food supply or are, for whatever reasons, unable to shop or prepare meals for themselves. Clients offer sincere gratitude for the food, often thanking me personally for giving it to them. I have grown to know the ones I see routinely, and look forward to seeing them on my routes.