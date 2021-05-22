 Skip to main content
Sunday letters: Capitol attack leaves questions in its wake
The Readers’ Forum

Sunday letters: Capitol attack leaves questions in its wake

Learning the truth

On Jan. 6, our Capitol was attacked. The integrity of a fair election was threatened. Lives were put in danger and lives were lost. We must never, ever forget the insurrection and we must do everything possible to prevent another breach on our democracy.

After the 9/11 attack, a commission was formed to investigate who was responsible, why it happened and how to prevent another attack. It was met with bipartisan support. Twenty years later, another commission is needed.

There are many questions that must be answered. Our country suffered the worst assault on U.S. democracy in living memory, but the main difference is that on 9/11 we were attacked by foreigners and on Jan. 6 we were attacked from within. That makes some folks very uncomfortable. However, those who participated in the insurrection and those who aided and abetted it must be held accountable.

In an emotional closing statement on Wednesday, impeachment trial manager Rep. Madeleine Dean said the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol "never would've happened but for Donald Trump."

What exactly happened on Jan. 6? Many have tried to gaslight Americans by attempting to rewrite history and perpetuate the Big Lie. Learning the truth is imperative. Some may resist, but without truthful knowledge, our democracy many not survive another assault.

Carol Ashley

Winston-Salem

Embrace immigration reform

The past year has been hard for all North Carolinians. Quarantines, closures, the economic recession and health issues have taken a toll. Meanwhile, our immigrant neighbors and friends have faced the same problems of the pandemic plus the continuing obstacles of America’s broken immigration system — all while millions of them were essential workers.

As happy as I am to see quarantines end, I’m more eager to see U.S. Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr work to fix our system by supporting legislation to help immigrants earn a path to citizenship. In March, the U.S. House passed the American Dream and Promise Act and the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, which would give younger immigrants and immigrant farmworkers this opportunity. Both bills passed with bipartisan support.

I know Sen. Burr has voted against past immigration legislation because he worried about its fiscal impact. However, the men and women who would benefit from these two bills are already paying taxes, and we’d actually lose $721 million in government revenue if they were forced out of the country.

If the Senate doesn’t act, everyone’s grocery bills could rise. The dairy industry, for example, says retail milk prices would nearly double if farmers lost foreign-born workers.

Our senators can prevent all this from happening by supporting sensible immigration reform.

Darrell Miller

Winston-Salem

Much worse

I know Israel has a right to defend itself. I know Hamas has hundreds of missiles and is firing them into Israel. But, believe it or not, Israel is still punching down. The destruction it’s raining onto Gaza is worse by orders of magnitude.

If Jared Kushner failed to solve the problems in the Middle East, I doubt I can. But Israel is committing great harm and needs to stop.

The U.S. has no business sending weapons there.

Billy C. Meadows

Winston-Salem

Personal freedom

Republicans think it is taking away their personal freedom to ask them to wear a mask but it is fine to take away a woman’s personal freedom to decide what to do with her own body.

Candace Culton

Winston-Salem

Yes it was

Yes, it was an insurrection. Yes, we were wrong to support it. But we’re past all that now. Let it go. Move on.

So we can try it again.

Buddy Osborne

Winston-Salem

Each day

Each day I wake up I thank God I’m not a Democrat or a Republican, that I’m a libertarian who doesn’t follow the bipartisan rule.

Paul Harvey

Winston-Salem

How to write us

Please submit letters online, with full name, address and telephone number, to Letters@wsjournal.com. Letters are subject to editing and are limited to 250 words. For more guidelines and advice on writing letters, go to journalnow.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

