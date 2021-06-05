Sunday letters: Changing times

Changing times
So Cal Thomas thinks we need to listen to “those rioters who believe their country is being taken away from them without their consent.” That’s what we need a commission to study (“The commission we really need,” June 3).
But we already know what they’re upset about. It’s not “socialism” or increased government spending — they were fine with former President Trump’s increased spending. It’s race. That’s certainly what’s upsetting Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. It upset the hell out of Trump himself.
They’re upset because they see more Black faces and brown faces and Asian faces. They hear people speaking Spanish and they have to drive by mosques and synagogues. They’re upset because their communities, in which “white” was once the default, are changing to something else and they don't know what to think about it. They’re no longer the near-monopoly — they have to share the country with other people.
Then conservative commentators like Tucker Carlson harness their fear and teach them to be angry.
The ironic thing is that they have more in common with poor racial minorities than with rich white folks.
“The IRS estimates that only 50% to 75% of those here without authority pay federal, state or local taxes,” Thomas writes, picking on poor people like he usually does. What about the 1%, who so often pay nothing in taxes?
Poor struggling people are not the enemy.
James T. Fuller
Winston-Salem
A fair chance
We are proud of our farming heritage of over 40 years in Davie County, which is why I’m calling upon the Davie County Board of Commissioners to respect our rights as landowners to put solar panels on our private land. As Davie County cattle farmers, we’ve worked hard to raise our family. We’ve paid our taxes and played by the rules.
For months, we have heard false Google science, personal attacks and misinformation coming from a relatively small but wealthy and powerful group of solar opponents. Clean solar power is a proven boon for farmers and rural communities across North Carolina, and does not harm the environment, neighboring property values, groundwater or anything else solar opponents can dream up. These wealthy opponents just don’t want to see solar panels as they drive past — which they won’t anyway, because of the berm and trees and shrubs planted to screen the panels.
Installing part of the Junction solar farm on our land preserves our land for future farming, while leaving a legacy and steady income to our children and grandchildren. That’s our right as farmers and property owners, but people opposing the solar farm don’t respect our rights.
We are pleading to our county commissioners to respect the years of honest hard work we have given to the community, and give us farmers a fair chance to use our land for a solar project that helps our families and Davie County.
Jerry and Linda Shore
Mocksville
For the working people
Workers, as you mentioned in your June 1 editorial “For the workers,” have stayed out of the market for a variety of reasons. Some are immunocompromised, some can’t find child care — some, I’d add, can’t find appropriate work for their skills. They worked in industries that haven’t reopened.
Republicans in the North Carolina legislature, though, like Republicans everywhere, portray working people as lazy and opportunistic and are determined to force them back to work — even if it endangers their health. Even if they can’t care for their children. Even if they have to take reduced pay and benefits that makes life even more of a struggle.
The federal extended benefits were good for just two more months. Republicans couldn’t wait two more months before throwing working people to the wolves. Either they've had to face too much pressure from their donors or they’re going out of their way to try to look tough.