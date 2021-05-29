Sunday letters: Facts are important

Facts are important
The recent poll taken by right-leaning Rasmussen Reports that the writer of the May 27 letter “Deal with the facts” and other conservatives are crowing about asked eight questions, five of which were about what media the respondents consumed. The three “topic” questions were about the extent of the national debt, the top marginal federal income tax rate and the percentage of U.S. population without health insurance. That’s really not a wide range of topics.
And the percentages of correct responses did not differ by “a wide margin,” as the letter writer claims. Basically, 16% to 20% of CNN and MSNBC viewers, respectively, got the answers correct compared to 35% of Fox viewers. That means that more than 50% of conservatives were wrong. That’s not much to brag about.
And when he concludes that “Democrats attack individuals who don’t think like they do, and Republicans attack poor policy decisions,” he’s obviously forgetting former President Trump.
Speaking of Trump, there’s one question asked in a recent Ipsos/Reuters poll that almost 99% of Democrats got right and about 53% of Republicans got wrong: “Who’s the president?”
But still, let me conclude by saying something nice. I’m glad that facts and truth are important to the letter writer.
Howard Greene
Winston-Salem
A joke
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green was complaining on Twitter Monday night about how President Biden had screwed things up so much in three months that conservatives want to secede.
Really? Things are that bad? I’m not suffering, I can’t imagine what they’re unhappy about.
She’s got to be joking. Nobody is that much of a snowflake.
Democrats were upset in 2016 when former President Trump was elected and turned this into a banana republic, but we stuck it out and gave Biden a win in 2020 with more votes than any candidate has ever received.
They can’t take three months?
If Republicans don’t want to live in a democratic country, they should check out Russia. I hear President Vladimir Putin is their kind of guy.
Gerald Bean
Winston-Salem
Refusal to participate
It’s hard to define the Republican refusal to participate in a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection as anything but cowardly. The rioters attacked the Republicans’ place of work, chased them from their offices, destroyed their furniture, and they’re just going to collectively shrug?
Following the insurrection, our own Sen. Richard Burr said, “The president bears responsibility for today’s events by promoting the unfounded conspiracy theories that have led to this point. It is past time to accept the will of American voters and to allow our nation to move forward.”
What does he say now? Does anybody know? Has the Journal asked? Is he downplaying the event, calling the rioters “tourists,” like Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde?
Remember when Republican Rep. Ralph Norman from South Carolina questioned whether the rioters were really Trump supporters?
“I don’t know who did a poll that it’s Trump supporters,” he said.
We’re supposed to believe that deadbeat antifa people would spend money on all those flags? Or that they would attack the procedure that was certifying President Biden’s win?
Some people will believe anything.
It’s a good thing none of the insurrectionists were in Benghazi, that’s all I’m saying.
Leland Stout
Winston-Salem
Personal attacks
The May 27 letter “Deal with the facts” says that the main difference between Democrats and Republicans is that Democrats attack individuals and Republicans attack poor policy. Of course. We all remember how the previous president avoided personal attacks, don’t we?
Romaine S. Poindexter
Kernersville
UFO fun
Thanks for the May 28 editorial “Taking UFOs seriously.” I’ve been following this topic for some time. I agree that we need to take the study seriously and also that thinking about UFOs has produced a lot of fun for us. Practically every summer I hope for a new UFO- or alien-related blockbuster movie. They’re fun and thought-provoking.
My own theory is that they’re time tourists from the future.
But I’m just having fun when I say that. I don’t know what they are.
Another interesting aspect of UFO study is that the government has done a very poor job of hiding its interest over the years. There have often been leaks of classified information. The government does a poor job of hiding anything.
Conspiracy theorists should take note.
Tiffany Burne
Winston-Salem