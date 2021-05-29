Sunday letters: Facts are important

Facts are important

The recent poll taken by right-leaning Rasmussen Reports that the writer of the May 27 letter “Deal with the facts” and other conservatives are crowing about asked eight questions, five of which were about what media the respondents consumed. The three “topic” questions were about the extent of the national debt, the top marginal federal income tax rate and the percentage of U.S. population without health insurance. That’s really not a wide range of topics.

And the percentages of correct responses did not differ by “a wide margin,” as the letter writer claims. Basically, 16% to 20% of CNN and MSNBC viewers, respectively, got the answers correct compared to 35% of Fox viewers. That means that more than 50% of conservatives were wrong. That’s not much to brag about.

And when he concludes that “Democrats attack individuals who don’t think like they do, and Republicans attack poor policy decisions,” he’s obviously forgetting former President Trump.

Speaking of Trump, there’s one question asked in a recent Ipsos/Reuters poll that almost 99% of Democrats got right and about 53% of Republicans got wrong: “Who’s the president?”