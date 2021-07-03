Sunday letters: More Republicans

In its concluding report, the Republican-led oversight committee that looked into the matter “strongly recommends citizens use a critical eye and ear toward those who have pushed demonstrably false theories for their own personal gain.”

Former President Trump’s response was that they didn’t do enough.

What else could they do, except lie?

There’s no satisfying Trump and there’s no satisfying his followers, either, who continue to support the Big Lie. There have been multiple ballot audits and investigations in the swing states where President Biden won. Trump’s lawyers took the matter to the Supreme Court, which rejected it for lack of evidence. Former Attorney General William Barr took it upon himself to look into the election and found claims of voter fraud were “bulls—-.” If anyone wanted to please Trump, Barr wanted to.

How many more investigations will it take to satisfy Trump’s cult? One more? Five? Ten?

The answer is that they’ll never be satisfied, because this isn’t about truth; it’s not about democracy or even winning an election. They think the presidency is theirs by birthright and if it doesn’t go to their choice, by god, they’re not going to put up with it. This is their country.