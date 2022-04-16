Sunday letters: Moving ahead

Moving ahead

The writer of the April 13 letter “No change for me” laments that he may be forced at some point to buy an electric vehicle. He claims that the cost is high, and that the charging infrastructure is “unsupported” and inconvenient. With the current available tax credits and the diminishing cost of lithium ion batteries, the costs of an EV are approaching those of internal combustion vehicles. Charging stations are becoming very common and that trend will certainly continue exponentially as more EV vehicles hit the roads. I expect that charging stations will soon be commonplace at restaurants, motels, travel rest stops and shopping centers, etc.

The Tesla supercharger can add a 200-mile charge in up to 15 minutes. That’s not much longer than it takes to fill the tank, visit the facilities and buy a snack at most travel stops. And the technology will only improve over time.

I also think the writer might not lament the loss of his “old, reliable, fossil-fuel-fueled vehicle” so much when he no longer has to perform required maintenance, such as oil changes, transmission maintenance, belt replacements, coolant and radiator maintenance, emissions testing, exhaust system replacement, and all the other chores necessary to keep the old ICE vehicle puffing along.

Technology doesn’t stand still, and we will always be compelled to move forward, whether we want to or not. Henry Ford, a great American innovator, said it best: “If you had asked people what they wanted, they would have said a faster horse.”

Myron G. Whitley

Winston-Salem

Democratic valuesIn response to “Our view: Cawthorn lawsuit leads to questions” (April 12), it’s heartening to hear that I’m not alone in my opinions toward Rep. Madison Cawthorn. Recently, sheer feelings of disappointment, disgust and distrust are all I have felt toward the very people in our government we choose to represent us. The way he has represented our state dismantles the very values of democracy this nation was built on.

With 11 N.C. voters suing Cawthorn over his actions surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection and the multiple other public scandals mentioned in this editorial, it is evident that he hasn’t upheld his oath and is unfit to represent North Carolinians.

It needs to be much more publicly known that he and his views do not represent those of the majority in this state. Time and time again, the voices we hear the loudest are the ones that are the most worrying. It is imperative that we elect officials who are aware of their platform and use it for the betterment of the community they represent, and not their personal social status or political agendas.

John Farabow

Winston-Salem

DangerousTennessee is passing a new law that allows grown men to marry young girls. There’s no age requirement at all.

Florida, Kentucky and Oklahoma have just passed abortion laws that give rapists more rights than any teenaged girl they may impregnate.

And yet these people are obsessed with a handful of transgender high school students.

Last week a Tennessee Republican state senator, Frank Niceley, gave a speech on the state Senate floor in which he spoke admiringly of Adolf Hitler. This is not an exaggeration. A sample: “So for two years Hitler lived on the streets and practiced his oratory and body language and how to connect with citizens, and then went on to lead a life that got him in the history books.”

Florida Sen. Rick Scott, a likely 2024 presidential candidate, has released an 11-point plan that would eliminate Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, reduce taxes on the richest Americans and raise taxes on middle-class and poor Americans. He thinks his plan is a winner.

In the meantime, rational Republicans like Sen. Richard Burr and Sen. Rob Portman are retiring.

I don’t like this new Republican Party. It’s very dangerous. If Republicans take control in November, we’re pretty much doomed.

Peter Ro

Winston-Salem

Short memoriesAs we approach the November elections, I can’t believe what a short memory Americans have.

Back when former President Trump was in charge, a pandemic raged through the nation, killing hundreds of thousands. Trump lied about the risks and many died because they believed him. Supply chains broke and businesses shut down, many to never reopen. We couldn’t buy toilet paper.

Now gas is between $3 and $4 a gallon and people think that’s a crisis? Come on, man.

Jimmy Bryant

Winston-Salem