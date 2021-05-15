Sunday letters: No excuse for downplaying the Capitol attack

A corrupt endeavor
We all saw the violent attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6. Windows were busted; the Senate floor was invaded; property was damaged; legislators, both Democrats and Republicans, had to be evacuated to safety from the invaders; more than 100 Capitol Police officers were injured; people were killed.
So when Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., said that the supporters of former President Trump who stormed the Capitol behaved “in an orderly fashion,” and that it looked like “a normal tourist visit,” he’s obviously trying to downplay the insurrection for political gain.
It’s also obvious that winning is more important to Republicans than leading, legislating or doing what’s right. They are hungry for power.
I’m not trying to play “gotcha.” This is too important for that.
“What does it profit a man to gain the world but lose his soul?” the Scriptures ask. What good is winning a majority if they have to lie, cheat and steal to get it? Would God really smile on such a corrupt endeavor? Can any of the Republicans support this action and still look their children in the eye?
There is literally no excuse for ignoring this attack on our nation.
Beverly M. Burton
Winston-Salem
Socialist virtues
The writer of the May 9 letter “Utopian promises” conflates socialism with communism as the GOP and its candidates love to do when running for office. They love to scare the American people with dire warnings about progressive/liberal economic and social initiatives that seek to address the vast inequalities that our predatory capitalist system has caused.
I travelled to Russia several times after the fall of the Berlin Wall and saw the immense poverty and misery that communism created. I also have a master’s degree in Russian and Modern European History so I am well aware of the horrors of totalitarianism under Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin and the evil of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s authoritarian regime.
However, I have worked in several Western European countries where socialism has provided better health care at lower cost; support for families, especially child care for single parents; free higher education; and a higher standard of living for its workers than a nation like ours that is dominated by corporate oligarchs and the wealthy.
I find it ironic that Republicans who have always touted a “populist” agenda in their political campaigns have signaled their intent to vigorously oppose and obstruct the very programs that President Biden now wants to enact, ones that Trump should have pushed if he had truly been a champion of the people.
Tim Miles
Mount Airy
Happy
I can breathe! I can breathe! I can breathe!
I was so happy to read about the new recommendations (“CDC lifts mask recommendation,” May 14) and I have no doubt that our state will soon lift its requirements — maybe by the time this is printed!
What a treat it will be to remove my mask — while keeping it in my pocket for those increasingly rare instances when it will be needed — and see smiling faces like mine. We deserve to celebrate!
My thanks to Mayor Allen Joines, Gov. Roy Cooper, President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci for their leadership through this challenging time.
Kelly Drake
Winston-Salem
Can’t do that
According to Acts 4:32-35, “All the believers were one in heart and mind. No one claimed that any of their possessions was their own, but they shared everything they had. With great power the apostles continued to testify to the resurrection of the Lord Jesus. And God’s grace was so powerfully at work in them all that there were no needy persons among them. For from time to time those who owned land or houses sold them, brought the money from the sales and put it at the apostles’ feet, and it was distributed to anyone who had need.”