Arrogant bullies

A vivid image from the Tennessee legislature on April 6 captures for me the heart of the Republican crisis in America. A white male legislator shouts at his Black counterparts that they “can’t bring bullhorns in here to disrupt our business.” His demeanor and his tone of voice aimed skinny words like arrows shot from his own well of desperation toward men who bear the inheritance of those who have heard and experienced worse.

Paternalism attempts to subjugate those it needs to control. The 21st century is peeling the facade from those who “know better than you do, bless your heart,” and revealing them to be bullies. They don’t act like adults; they act like children who don’t get their way.

Some Republicans are showing such ignorant arrogance as they try desperately to seal the leaks through which change is coming; it has already come. History will not be kind to those who try to legislate through fear. The language of revolution is changing; courage continues to be defined by those who refuse to accept the unceasing brutality of changelessness. Justice has weight and substance and will not be restrained; even when its force is reduced to a trickle it is not dammed.

Judith Dancy

Winston-Salem

Cotham’s gut-punch

I am not a constituent of Tricia Ann Cotham, who campaigned for and won her representative seat as a Democrat and three months later switched to the Republican Party. But if I were, I’d be screaming for her resignation and demanding that my campaign contribution be returned in full.

She just gut-punched the people who believed in her, paid for her campaign, and gave countless hours of work to get her elected. She lied to them, deceived them and denied them the representation they thought they were getting.

What she did is exactly why there is so much disgust for politicians — why voters hold politicians in such low regard. It’s why young voters are so disdainful of the entire voting and political process. It’s why so many people believe their vote doesn’t count — and in this case they would be right. She kicked her voters and their trust in her to the curb. Why? Because it’s too hard to stand up for what she told them she believed in? She didn’t have the courage to be in the room when a monumental piece of gun legislation was being voted on? Or for her own personal relationships and future security as a politician?

So now Ms. Cotham has joined the party that stands for everything she used to say she couldn’t support. She needs to resign now and allow that district to elect someone who will truly and honestly represent it.

Lois Roewade

Pfafftown

The Methodist split

In response to “Held for ransom” (March 23) about Methodists leaving the faith, I’m adding insight as an LGBTQ+ Methodist. Methodist churches are voting whether or not to stay with new bylaws to recognize LGBTQ+ members with marital rights and acceptance of open LGBTQ+ clergy. Aside from discrimination issues, Methodist churches don’t currently own their properties (they are held in trust). The conference is allowing churches to pay to leave, which covers pledges and, in return, be given their deeds.

It is heartbreaking to finally be recognized as equal and watch many vote to leave the faith rather than do what’s right. The Rev. Charles Kyker of Hickory said “we love and affirm homosexuals ... the issue is not human sexuality but scriptural authority.” Oh, really?

Can LGBTQ+ couples renew vows? Are they open to learning from LGBTQ+ clergy? If not, it is still bigotry and LGBTQ+ members are second-class. It isn’t enough to say “you can worship here, and we will take your tithes” but then deny us other rights. These leaving churches are really doubling down on the betrayal.

I learned many lessons as a lifelong Methodist: the values of faith, fellowship, community and the Golden Rule about treating others as you would be treated. Sadly, the last lesson is that it’s most important to get hands on church deeds and then fight about it. I’m just grateful the UMC is finally acknowledging its LGBTQ+ members, and we will know supporting churches by who remains in the faith.

Dirk Robertson

Lewisville

Time to act

North Carolina made the national news. Unfortunately, it was not a celebratory occasion. The question was how could North Carolina Republicans vote to make it easier to purchase guns immediately following a mass murder? Tone-deaf? Insensitive? No empathy?

When will enough be enough for Republicans? Will it be a mass murder in North Carolina? Will one the their family have to be involved?

Surely I hope they do not wait that long. No more hollow thoughts and prayers from Republicans unless they pass commonsense gun regulations and ban military weapons from civilian use. It is time to take action, Republicans. It is time to listen to the majority of your constituents. It is time to save lives.

Carol Ashley

Winston-Salem