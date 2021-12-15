 Skip to main content
The Readers' Forum
The Readers' Forum

The Readers' Forum: A better country

A better country

It’s time for us as individuals to examine our lives and face responsibilities for our actions.

On my honor, is that something we still have? Can I be happy and grateful for what I have and strive to better myself and others without denying someone else the same privilege?

Did I stop learning when my formal schooling ended? Do I research the candidates who ask for my vote? Do I vote, volunteer to serve in my community or my country, help my neighbor or those who need some extra care?

A better country starts with a better citizen. It is never too late to improve ourselves and encourage the young ones to be better morally, mentally and physically than we have been.

Barbara Carter

Winston-Salem

Baffling statements

The statements made by Bruce Bailiff, the housing inspector supervisor for the city of Winston-Salem, are quite baffling (“Piedmont Park resident fights bedbugs, other problems,” Dec. 8). I have a few other choice words, but this is a family newspaper.

Bailiff said, “We have to see them (bedbugs) in the unit. Otherwise, someone can go to a friend’s house that lives a mile away and bring in bedbugs, and claim they are there.” Bailiff’s statements lead to the obvious question: Who lies about bedbugs and brings in bedbugs from another place to have a housing unit treated for bedbugs that were not in the housing unit in the first place?

All people have a right to live in homes that are free of bedbugs and other pests. Bailiff’s statements to support the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem officials’ claim that they acted promptly to the resident’s complaints fly in the face of logic. Maybe all HAWS employees should be required to live in a HAWS unit for a month to experience the living conditions that many residents complain to HAWS about, but are often not resolved in a timely way.

Johnny Lancaster

Lexington

Something to hide

I may be about the 100th letter writer to remind your readers that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton testified, for hours, under oath, before a Republican-led committee that wanted to nail her hide to the wall over Benghazi.

Former President Trump, on the other hand, has urged his followers to refuse to testify about the Jan. 6 insurrection that he encouraged — even when subpoenaed.

So many of them. So afraid. Even former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who now has the ignominious distinction of being charged with criminal contempt.

At some point, the only logical conclusion to their reluctance to illuminate us on their relationship to the day’s events is that they have something terrible to hide. Maybe something that would require time in prison to remedy.

Say “witch hunt” all you want. Clinton faced a witch hunt. She wasn’t afraid.

But Trump and his people are afraid, probably of the American people learning the truth — that there was more behind-the-scenes encouragement of the attempt to overthrow the election than we’ve already heard.

The truth will come out. It always does.

William B. Perry

Winston-Salem

The House voted Tuesday to hold former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress after he ceased to cooperate with the Jan. 6 Committee investigating the Capitol insurrection - making it the first time the House has voted to hold a former member in contempt since the 1830s. The near-party-line 222-208 vote is the second time the special committee has sought to punish a witness for defying a subpoena. The vote is the latest show of force by the Jan. 6 panel, which is leaving no angle unexplored - and no subpoena unanswered - as it investigates the worst attack on the Capitol in more than 200 years. Lawmakers on the panel are determined to get answers quickly, and in doing so reassert the congressional authority that eroded while former President Donald Trump was in office.

Off to prison

It’s time the Biden administration declare the Trump cult a clear and present danger.

The Republican Party has been little more than a criminal conspiracy for a few decades, but the recent push toward sedition and violence makes it clear this should not be tolerated any longer.

From the people who stormed the Capital, to anti-vaxxers, to people threatening school board members with violence, all are obvious dangers to decent society. Scoop them all up and let them rot in prison awaiting trial. Maybe throw them in with MS-13 and let God sort them out in advance. Use the RICO provisions to bankrupt their organizations.

The decent people in the country are fed up with nonstop conspiracies, lies and violence. At least the Black Lives Matter protests had a purpose — they were against injustice, while the Trump cult is protesting just because they didn’t get their way. Send the spoiled brats and hate-mongers off to cool their jets in prison while decent society goes back to normalcy.

Keith Stone

Winston-Salem

A review by The Associated Press in the six battleground states disputed by former President Donald Trump has found fewer than 475 cases of potential voter fraud, a number that would have made no difference in the 2020 presidential election. Democrat Joe Biden won Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and their 79 Electoral College votes by a combined 311,257 votes out of 25.5 million ballots cast for president. The individuals had no apparent connection and the AP found no evidence of an elaborate scheme to steal an election. The disputed ballots represent just 0.15% of Biden's victory margin in those states. Trump, a Republican, has continued to insist that the election was fraudulent by citing a wide range of complaints.

