The Readers' Forum: A better country

A better country
It’s time for us as individuals to examine our lives and face responsibilities for our actions.
On my honor, is that something we still have? Can I be happy and grateful for what I have and strive to better myself and others without denying someone else the same privilege?
Did I stop learning when my formal schooling ended? Do I research the candidates who ask for my vote? Do I vote, volunteer to serve in my community or my country, help my neighbor or those who need some extra care?
A better country starts with a better citizen. It is never too late to improve ourselves and encourage the young ones to be better morally, mentally and physically than we have been.
Barbara Carter
Winston-Salem
Baffling statements
The statements made by Bruce Bailiff, the housing inspector supervisor for the city of Winston-Salem, are quite baffling (“Piedmont Park resident fights bedbugs, other problems,” Dec. 8). I have a few other choice words, but this is a family newspaper.
Bailiff said, “We have to see them (bedbugs) in the unit. Otherwise, someone can go to a friend’s house that lives a mile away and bring in bedbugs, and claim they are there.” Bailiff’s statements lead to the obvious question: Who lies about bedbugs and brings in bedbugs from another place to have a housing unit treated for bedbugs that were not in the housing unit in the first place?
All people have a right to live in homes that are free of bedbugs and other pests. Bailiff’s statements to support the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem officials’ claim that they acted promptly to the resident’s complaints fly in the face of logic. Maybe all HAWS employees should be required to live in a HAWS unit for a month to experience the living conditions that many residents complain to HAWS about, but are often not resolved in a timely way.
Johnny Lancaster
Lexington
Something to hide
I may be about the 100th letter writer to remind your readers that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton testified, for hours, under oath, before a Republican-led committee that wanted to nail her hide to the wall over Benghazi.
Former President Trump, on the other hand, has urged his followers to refuse to testify about the Jan. 6 insurrection that he encouraged — even when subpoenaed.
So many of them. So afraid. Even former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who now has the ignominious distinction of being charged with criminal contempt.
At some point, the only logical conclusion to their reluctance to illuminate us on their relationship to the day’s events is that they have something terrible to hide. Maybe something that would require time in prison to remedy.
Say “witch hunt” all you want. Clinton faced a witch hunt. She wasn’t afraid.
But Trump and his people are afraid, probably of the American people learning the truth — that there was more behind-the-scenes encouragement of the attempt to overthrow the election than we’ve already heard.
The truth will come out. It always does.
William B. Perry
Winston-Salem
Off to prison
It’s time the Biden administration declare the Trump cult a clear and present danger.
The Republican Party has been little more than a criminal conspiracy for a few decades, but the recent push toward sedition and violence makes it clear this should not be tolerated any longer.
From the people who stormed the Capital, to anti-vaxxers, to people threatening school board members with violence, all are obvious dangers to decent society. Scoop them all up and let them rot in prison awaiting trial. Maybe throw them in with MS-13 and let God sort them out in advance. Use the RICO provisions to bankrupt their organizations.
The decent people in the country are fed up with nonstop conspiracies, lies and violence. At least the Black Lives Matter protests had a purpose — they were against injustice, while the Trump cult is protesting just because they didn’t get their way. Send the spoiled brats and hate-mongers off to cool their jets in prison while decent society goes back to normalcy.