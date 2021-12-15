The Readers' Forum: A better country

A better country

It’s time for us as individuals to examine our lives and face responsibilities for our actions.

On my honor, is that something we still have? Can I be happy and grateful for what I have and strive to better myself and others without denying someone else the same privilege?

Did I stop learning when my formal schooling ended? Do I research the candidates who ask for my vote? Do I vote, volunteer to serve in my community or my country, help my neighbor or those who need some extra care?

A better country starts with a better citizen. It is never too late to improve ourselves and encourage the young ones to be better morally, mentally and physically than we have been.

Barbara Carter

Winston-Salem

Baffling statements

The statements made by Bruce Bailiff, the housing inspector supervisor for the city of Winston-Salem, are quite baffling (“Piedmont Park resident fights bedbugs, other problems,” Dec. 8). I have a few other choice words, but this is a family newspaper.