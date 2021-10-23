The Readers' Forum: A big thank-you

A big thank-you

The nightmare lingers

Writing in response to Michael Gerson’s Oct. 13 column, “The Trump nightmare continues to loom,” the writer of the Oct. 19 letter “A myriad of nightmares” points to the “nightmares” he says are occurring now. He says we should be paying attention to them instead.

But many of the problems he mentioned have been around for decades. And several of them, including empty shelves, supply chain shortages and worker shortages, are related to former President Trump’s failure to take COVID-19 seriously and contain it. Instead, even though he knew that COVID was deadly, even though he was infected himself, he opened the White House doors to it. He led superspreader events across the country. He encouraged people to ignore sound medical advice, ignore masking and social distancing, and just act as if COVID didn’t exist, which doubtlessly led to more deaths. Trump was COVID’s best friend.