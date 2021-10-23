The Readers' Forum: A big thank-you

A big thank-you
A big thank-you to Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler, that good old North Carolina farm boy who is urging the public to take the COVID vaccine. Why doesn’t the entire Council of State, in a group photo, endorse the shot?
From one Democrat to one Republican — thanks, Steve!
Dennis Thompson
Pilot Mountain
The nightmare lingers
Writing in response to Michael Gerson’s Oct. 13 column, “The Trump nightmare continues to loom,” the writer of the Oct. 19 letter “A myriad of nightmares” points to the “nightmares” he says are occurring now. He says we should be paying attention to them instead.
But many of the problems he mentioned have been around for decades. And several of them, including empty shelves, supply chain shortages and worker shortages, are related to former President Trump’s failure to take COVID-19 seriously and contain it. Instead, even though he knew that COVID was deadly, even though he was infected himself, he opened the White House doors to it. He led superspreader events across the country. He encouraged people to ignore sound medical advice, ignore masking and social distancing, and just act as if COVID didn’t exist, which doubtlessly led to more deaths. Trump was COVID’s best friend.
As usually happens when a Democratic president replaces a Republican president, President Biden has been tasked with repairing all the damage Trump caused. Trump had four years to throw the country into turmoil. It may take Biden a little longer than one year to fix everything.
The price of gas? In light of more than 700,000 American deaths, is that really such a big deal?
Reggie Branson
Winston-Salem
Needs
I watched with great interest the House Rules Committee meeting on Oct. 20 in which Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida argued that former Trump associate Steve Bannon should not be called to testify about the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Under questioning from Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, Gaetz combatively argued, “You have no other legislation or other solutions for the country. You guys need January 6th so bad.”
Which is strange, considering all the Democratic legislation that’s in the news.
Raskin asked: “Do you accept that Joe Biden won the election by over seven million votes and defeated Donald Trump by 306 to 232 in the Electoral College? A margin that Donald Trump called a landslide when he beat Hillary Clinton by the same numbers?”
Gaetz hedged: “Our election was uniquely polluted by these indiscriminate mail-in ballots.”
I think that was a very telling answer.
Gaetz wouldn’t claim that there was widespread voter fraud because that argument has been debunked so roundly. Instead, he argued that legal votes shouldn’t have been counted.
This is the new “voter fraud”: Those votes shouldn’t have been counted. Even though the courts have said repeatedly that they should have been.
It all comes down to the standard Republican tactic of voter suppression. There are some votes (Democratic) that just shouldn’t be counted.
Those guys need voter suppression so bad.
Anthony Gearing
Winston-Salem
Trump’s obscenity
About 24 hours after the death of former Secretary of State Colin Powell, former President Trump released a statement disparaging the “soldier and statesman,” as you called him (“Our view: Colin L. Powell was a soldier and statesman,” Oct. 19).
I won’t repeat any of it here. It was obscene.
I’m sure that Forsyth County GOP chair Ken Raymond will now release a statement condemning Trump for spitting on an American hero. Right? How about N.C. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson — will he point to Trump’s lack of decency? I thought he was down for that sort of thing.