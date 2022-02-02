The Readers' Forum: A closed mindset

A closed mindset
I would like to know the point of publishing the Feb. 1 half-page story “Man says he was denied kidney transplant over vaccination status.” We have a friend who received a kidney transplant before COVID vaccines were available. She was a nervous wreck! She has been vaccinated, boosted, continues to double mask, work from home, visit friends in the out-of-doors and is hopeful she will receive a fourth dose of the vaccine soon. Why? Because she appreciates the transplant, she appreciates her health. She trusts science and the medical doctors and staff who care for her health.
The man they interviewed for this article “has a long list of medical issues.” I assume he has trusted medical science with his health up to this point … why the change in mindset?
I wish the media would publish more stories about people who trusted science, who were grateful to receive the COVID vaccine. Stories like this one do nothing but encourage the closed mindset of anti-vaxxers.
Martha Apple Advance
Simplicity
There’s a simple way to make sense of all the turmoil in the country today.
The murder of George Floyd brought to light how racially unjust America still is, how unfair its treatment of Black and brown people is. As a result, many activists spoke up and said we need to make changes that will fulfill the nation’s promise to all of its people. But that threatened conservatives, who somehow think that being fair to everyone means being less fair to them. (It’s called “privilege.”)
So Republicans are now fighting to keep our children from learning that racism even exists. Every Republican argument about critical race theory, about banning a book, about teaching “patriotic” history is an attempt to maintain the status quo and deny equality to racial minorities.
That’s also why so many pundits are trying to belittle President Biden and keep COVID roaring — because Biden, Democrats, doctors and scientists are on the side of truth and justice. If their opponents can keep the pandemic raging, they can make the rational solution look like a failure.
There are good people who believe in fairness — until we get down to the nitty gritty and they’re required to acknowledge the truth and act accordingly. Then they become frightened people.
This is the new civil rights battle: fantasy versus simply acknowledging reality. Republican politicians let us know every day which side they’re on.
Kevin Reid Winston-Salem
Killers
What a waste.
Chad Carswell of Conover has lived a charmed life. Medical professionals have invested a great amount of care, expertise and, likely, money in keeping him alive. And now because he believes some crazy conspiracy foisted by conservative pundits and politicians, he’s chosen to die rather than be vaccinated (“Man says he was denied kidney transplant over vaccination status,” Feb. 1).
He’s had to follow other rules and regiments to get on the transplant list, but in this one matter, he’s chosen to believe liars rather than the doctors who have kept him alive thus far. His family should write down the names of the people who convinced him to, essentially, commit suicide and sue them. They’re killers.
Bev Atkinson Winston-Salem
Free market forces
Is Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson really upset because M&Ms are not sexy enough?
In recent times, conservative pundits and elected Republican politicians have objected to changes to M&Ms, Mr. Potato Head and Dr. Seuss books, all of which are controlled by free market forces. That’s it. If any business or corporation changes its product, it’s to sell more product.
Conservatives are banning books in libraries across the country. The most recent is the wonderful graphic novel “Maus” by Art Spiegelman. This is actual — not pretend, but actual censorship, government telling libraries, “You can’t say that.” It’s a ban on legitimate and factual information that conservatives want to keep children — all children, not just theirs — from learning.
I don’t want to hear one more damn word about “Marxism” or “cancel culture” until conservatives fix their own fascist tendencies. But I’m not holding my breath.