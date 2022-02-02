The Readers' Forum: A closed mindset

A closed mindset

I would like to know the point of publishing the Feb. 1 half-page story “Man says he was denied kidney transplant over vaccination status.” We have a friend who received a kidney transplant before COVID vaccines were available. She was a nervous wreck! She has been vaccinated, boosted, continues to double mask, work from home, visit friends in the out-of-doors and is hopeful she will receive a fourth dose of the vaccine soon. Why? Because she appreciates the transplant, she appreciates her health. She trusts science and the medical doctors and staff who care for her health.

The man they interviewed for this article “has a long list of medical issues.” I assume he has trusted medical science with his health up to this point … why the change in mindset?

I wish the media would publish more stories about people who trusted science, who were grateful to receive the COVID vaccine. Stories like this one do nothing but encourage the closed mindset of anti-vaxxers.

Martha Apple Advance

