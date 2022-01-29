The Readers' Forum: A credible fear

Howard Greene

Winston-Salem

Far enough

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has promised that if Republicans win the House in 2022 — which very well could happen — and he becomes House speaker — which is less likely but still could happen — he will spend the next two years seeking revenge and punishing Democrats ... for conducting a legal investigation.

That thought will probably delight some of your readers. But there’s a difference between holding someone accountable because they did something wrong and punishing someone for no reason but spite. The second is what McCarthy promises.

And now former House Majority Leader Newt Gingrich says that members of the House select committee could face jail time if Republicans regain the majority. He can’t identify a law they broke, so he speaks vaguely about “running over people’s civil liberties” … for using the subpoena power they legally possess.

Rational people should reject politicians who says publicly that their intent is revenge for a legal investigation.