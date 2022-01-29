The Readers' Forum: A credible fear

A credible fear
I’ve not seen enough reporting in the Journal or anywhere else about the connection between the Jan. 6 insurrection and Christian nationalism.
As constitutional lawyer Andrew Seidel recently wrote, “The mob didn’t hide who they were. The insurrectionists made it brazenly clear that they were attacking the Capitol in order to overturn an election in the name of Jesus, Trump and their god. One attacker carried a Christian flag into the Senate before rifling through senators’ desks, and others claimed the Senate chambers for Jesus.”
Seidel’s claim is verified by many pictures of the Jan. 6 insurrectionists carrying Christian symbols and signs promoting Christian nationalism.
I realize it’s a touchy subject, and certainly not every Christian would agree with what transpired that day. Those who do agree are probably in the minority.
But there’s an overlap. It’s significant and it’s important. It probably relates to the ties between former President Trump and evangelicals.
I’ve heard Christian moralists express their fear that Muslims want to overthrow the U.S. government. Many of those who marched in Charlottesville think that Jews control the government.
Those are paranoid, baseless fears. But if Christians organized themselves into a mob and attacked the Capitol to claim this nation in the name of Jesus — that’s a very credible fear. It requires the attention of news organizations.
William B. Perry
Winston-Salem
Boom or bust?
Don’t count on the Boom Supersonic airplane being a success — they mostly have a pretty picture of an aircraft and a good fundraising arm (“Boom Supersonic commits to PTI,” Jan. 27). Is it mainly a “boomdoggle”?
This is in no way analogous to HondaJet based on existing technology. It took two governments (France and Britain) to develop the SST.
Its commercial viability is also questionable. The Boeing 787 and Airbus A350 already cruise at Mach 0.85 to 0.89.
Robert L. Dixon
Winston-Salem
Early conclusion
Get these Republicans. Already concluding that there’s no Black female candidate in the legal profession who is actually qualified to serve on the Supreme Court.
Howard Greene
Winston-Salem
Far enough
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has promised that if Republicans win the House in 2022 — which very well could happen — and he becomes House speaker — which is less likely but still could happen — he will spend the next two years seeking revenge and punishing Democrats ... for conducting a legal investigation.
That thought will probably delight some of your readers. But there’s a difference between holding someone accountable because they did something wrong and punishing someone for no reason but spite. The second is what McCarthy promises.
And now former House Majority Leader Newt Gingrich says that members of the House select committee could face jail time if Republicans regain the majority. He can’t identify a law they broke, so he speaks vaguely about “running over people’s civil liberties” … for using the subpoena power they legally possess.
Rational people should reject politicians who says publicly that their intent is revenge for a legal investigation.
Yes, we’re divided and there’s no easy way to end the division. But we’ve sunk far enough. Putting more Republicans in power will not fix anything. It will increase the likelihood of further injustice, violence and civil war.
No one should think that they or their children would be immune to the results of such a development. It would affect all of us.
Eddie Garfield
Winston-Salem
Marxism in America
What’s wrong with Marxism?
I’d like to know. I’ve read about it a bit, enough to understand that it’s a serious enough economic philosophy to have influenced supporters of other economic philosophies. It recognizes the role and value of the worker — a concept to which not many had paid attention before Karl Marx brought it to light.
Marxism is on the side of working people rather than on the side of corporate executives. That doesn’t sound so bad to me.
It’s easy to be against something you don’t understand when people you like are against it.
I see similar criticisms of critical race theory. We’re supposed to just understand that it’s bad because it’s “Marxism.” Now opposition to CRT is being used to silence education about racism in America.
People used to say that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was a Marxist, but even Republican legislators quote him now. At least one day a year.