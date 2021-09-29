The Readers' Forum: A divided country

A divided country
I heard on the radio that former President Trump said that because of the border crisis, “The United States will soon be considered a Third World Nation.” Yes, we are hurting, we are suffering and we are a divided country. Some places look like a ghost town.
Before Trump was president, we felt normal in many ways — people went to work, teachers and kids went to school. The hospitals took care of the patients who needed to see a doctor. They were not turned away because they had no room due to the virus. The government had to pay people unemployment to pay for rent, food and other bills.
Some people do not want to get vaccinated. The ones who do not want the shot yell at those who are trying to protect themselves and others. Now children are getting sick. How long do we have to go on with the conflict and how many more will have to die?
Think about it. President Biden wants the American people to live and be healthy. He has a very good heart and mind. Thank you, President Biden, for being in the White House.
James Fleming
Clemmons
The first to say
Based on the content and tone of the Sept. 26 letter “Liberal bliss,” one would reasonably assume that the letter writer is independently wealthy, has benefited handsomely from the Trump-era tax cuts, has no investments that would suffer adversely from market and interest-rate declines, does not receive Social Security or Medicare/Medicaid benefits, and/or lives in a world of total luxury. Otherwise, the letter writer is about to experience the adverse effects of a federal government shutdown and debt default just like the rest of the U.S.
May I be the first to say “welcome” to liberal bliss.
Johnny Lancaster
Lexington
Religious exemption?
We have your paper delivered daily and read your coverage with interest. One question I have about the Sept. 22 Journal headline “375 Novant employees face firing” is about what constitutes a religious objection and just how many does Novant have?
It is beyond me why anyone working in health care would not want a COVID shot after the number of people who have died or have been sickened by this disease. I can understand people with medical reasons who may not be able to take shots and I do have sympathies for them and their families, assuming it is based on medical science.
But what constitutes a religious exemption and what religious dogma supports not getting a COVID shot? Can anyone just claim to have a religious exemption or do these people have to provide some objective, valid reason for doing so? If you could expand on this or clarify in a future article I would truly like to understand. I truly would like to understand why this is a valid reason for not getting vaccinated.
Ron Pardue
Clemmons
An uncritical story
I’m disappointed in the Journal and Richard Craver (“Watchdog targets animal research center,” Sept. 20).
You acted as an uncritical mouthpiece for an animal rights group whose only goal is: “Exposing the truth to wipe out animal experimentation.” But it doesn’t expose the truth. It nibbles at its corners.
Its success would be a disaster for all of us. The three COVID vaccines in the U.S. all went through animal trials before they were tested on a single person. (Learn more at www.niaid.nih.gov/news-events/role-animal-research-mrna-covid-19-vaccine-development). You want to get rid of that? Next time do some actual research of your own and present some context instead of being conned by a group with no goals except self-promotion and eliminating the use of animals in life-saving research.
David Friedman
Winston-Salem
The writer is a retired professor from Wake Forest School of Medicine, a former associate dean for research and a former member of Wake Forest’s institutional animal care and use committee — the editor
Unfair court
Re: “Justices: We aren’t politicians,” Sept. 26: That may have been true at one point, but with former President Trump’s appointments of Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — whom Trump said he would appoint because he expected them to vote a certain way — only a fool would believe the court is now impartial.