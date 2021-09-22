The Readers' Forum: A great platform

A great platform

Newspaper opinion pages are a great platform for exercising freedom of speech; however, hypothetical theories are not very convincing if not based on facts. For example, the writer of the Sept. 16 letter “Biden scrutiny” wrote, “If Trump were in Biden’s position, he’d be sending our troops over right now to take on the Taliban.”

Here are the facts concerning U.S. withdrawal from and Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. The Trump administration and the Taliban signed an agreement in Doha, Qatar, on Feb. 29, 2020. In Part One, paragraph C of this document, the U.S. agreed to release 5,000 Taliban combat and political prisoners. If the U.S. wanted to “take on the Taliban,” why would we agree to reinforce Taliban numbers by 5,000?

Part One, paragraph F states, “the United States and its allies will refrain from the threat or the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of Afghanistan … .” This provision prevented President Trump or any other president from “sending our troops.”

There are other provisions that outline the future relationship between the U.S. and Taliban, but so far none of those provisions have been violated in a way that would justify renewing the military conflict.