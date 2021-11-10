The Readers' Forum: A letter of gratitude

A letter of gratitude

This letter serves as a letter of gratitude to the many veterans who served our country faithfully over the years. We are a better country for your dedication and service to protect our freedoms home and abroad. To the men and women who have served and are still serving, you are our heroes! Thank you!

This letter also serves as a letter of gratitude to those who are in the education profession in whatever role you play to support the growth and nurturing of the students in Forsyth County. As a former educator, I know and understand the role each of you play daily in the lives of students. Over the past two years, you have been put to the test! I have seen the resiliency and the perseverance that you have undertaken to make it the best learning experience possible! You too are our heroes! Thank you!

Richard Watts

Pfafftown

Our spiritual food

In love, I respond to the Nov. 3 letter “Asking Concerned Moravians.”